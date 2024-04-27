Sambalpur, April 27th, 2024: IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, announces admissions for an MBA in Fintech Management in association with the NSE Academy in blended mode. This is the first Fintech-focused MBA degree to be launched by an IIM. The institution is also opening admissions to the dual degree programme, under which applicants can gain an MBA in International Finance from Sorbonne Business School, Paris.

Digital public infrastructure such as UPI has made India a global Fintech powerhouse, showcasing remarkable progress in segments like Payments, Digital Lending, InsurTech, and WealthTech. The potential growth of Fintech indicates a massive need for skilled and proficient individuals to navigate evolving technologies, regulatory scrutiny, and market dynamics. On the strong foundations of strategic collaboration, the programme is well-equipped to provide the participants with specialized training in the technical areas of Blockchain, AI, and cryptography, fostering strategic capabilities and expertise in cutting-edge technologies.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, informed, “With over 9,000 fintech startups, India stands as the third-largest fintech hub worldwide and will generate almost $400 billion worth of business by 2030, quadrupling its current size. With a growing number of job openings and a thriving startup ecosystem, the fintech sector presents abundant employment and entrepreneurial prospects. We are launching MBA in Fintech Management to impart specialised skills, knowledge and experience so that you can start your journey as an entrepreneur or intrapreneur in the blooming Fintech ecosystem. Our 18-month programme, comprising 17 meticulously crafted courses across three terms, ensures a comprehensive learning journey.”

The programmes are designed for working professionals and include a comprehensive curriculum with 17 specialized courses. Considering the blended nature of the programmes, working professionals from Asian and European countries are also invited to apply. The programmes also offer immersion at IIM Sambalpur and with the NSE Academy in Mumbai, as well as International Immersion at Sorbonne Business School (Paris) for students who opted for dual degrees. The deadline for submitting the online application is May 24, 2024.

Prof. Diwahar Nadar, Programme Chairperson, IIM Sambalpur, informed, “The MBA in Fintech Management programme features a blended learning approach with online lectures on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, complemented by in-person sessions at IIM Sambalpur each semester. A key highlight of the programme is the dedicated incubator training, which offers mentorship for launching Fintech startups. The programmes foster symbiotic relationships with industry, academia, and the Fintech community, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and entrepreneurial training. In order to initiate discussions and bring together the multiple stakeholders in the Fintech industry, we are hosting a roundtable discussion on 5th May at the National Stock Exchange, BKC in Mumbai.”

Eligibility:

The applicant should hold a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks. While degrees in any field are accepted, backgrounds in business, economics, mathematics, engineering, computer science, or related disciplines are preferred. A minimum of 2 years of Post Qualification managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience as of the last date of application.