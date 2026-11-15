Hyderabad, 15 November 2026: Bringing national recognition and immense pride to the University, Mr. Dhanush Srikanth, a BCA student of KLH Aziznagar Campus and four-time Deaflympics gold medalist, has been conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award 2025 for his excellence in shooting. He received the national honor from the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on 12 November 2026.

An accomplished international shooter, Dhanush has won four gold medals across the 2022 and 2025 Deaflympics in the men’s 10m Air Rifle and mixed team events. At the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, he set a new world record of 252.2 points in the men’s 10m Air Rifle final, surpassing his previous mark of 251.7 and securing India’s first shooting gold medal at the Games. His performances have strengthened India’s standing in international deaf shooting.

Balancing competitive sports with academic pursuits, this student’s journey reflects years of rigorous training, discipline and perseverance. His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, particularly young sportspersons with hearing impairments, demonstrating the possibilities that determination and opportunity can create.

Congratulating Dhanush, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, said, “The conferment of the prestigious Arjuna Award on Dhanush Srikanth is a moment of immense pride for the entire KL community and a fitting recognition of his sporting excellence. His remarkable journey embodies the courage, resilience and determination we strive to nurture in our students. His success will inspire aspiring athletes across the nation, and we wish him continued glory in the years ahead.”

The management, Dean, Principal, Directors, faculty members and students of KLH Aziznagar Campus congratulated Dhanush and extended their best wishes for his future sporting endeavors.

KLH continues to foster an inclusive and supportive learning environment that encourages students to pursue their interests beyond academics, develop their talents and excel in their chosen fields.