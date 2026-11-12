KVS Launches Three Digital Initiatives to Improve School Education

Union Education Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi on November 12, 2026, launched three flagship digital initiatives of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) in New Delhi to strengthen school administration, improve parent engagement and connect former students with their institutions.

The initiatives include the AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra with the ‘Samiksha’ AI Bot, the KVS-Samvaad Parent Connect App and Web Portal, and the KVS Alumni Connect Portal.

The AI-powered Vidya Samiksha Kendra will provide real-time information on student and staff attendance, academic performance, school infrastructure and admissions. Its AI Bot will analyse data, identify gaps and suggest interventions to support better decision-making.

The KVS-Samvaad app will allow parents to access student attendance, syllabus progress, academic results, learning resources and digital student ID cards. It will also provide online facilities for applying for Bonafide and CEA certificates and student leave, reducing paperwork and unnecessary school visits.

The KVS Alumni Portal will help former students reconnect with their schools and batchmates, share achievements and contribute through mentorship, career guidance and institutional development.

Speaking at the launch, Shri Joshi called for expanding these initiatives across all Kendriya Vidyalayas and encouraging their wider adoption across the school education ecosystem. He also stressed the importance of including comprehensive teacher training records in the digital platform to improve monitoring and identify future training needs.

Developed in-house by the IT Services Cell of KVS Headquarters, the three platforms aim to make educational services more transparent, accessible and efficient. The initiatives also support the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 and the Digital India vision.