Lovely Professional University launches Tech MBA in partnership with EY India as knowledge Partner

Jalandhar – In a bold move to equip future leaders with the skills to thrive in the digital age, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has partnered with global professional services firm EY India as a knowledge partner to offer an innovative Tech MBA program. This one-of-a-kind MBA (Management Technology) aims to bridge the gap between business strategy and technological innovation, empowering students to drive success in the rapidly evolving 21st century landscape.

The tech MBA curriculum is meticulously designed to blend advanced technical skills with strategic business acumen. Students will gain expertise in data analysis, statistical modelling, machine learning, database management, big data, and cloud computing, enabling them to leverage data-driven insights for informed decision-making.

The program focuses on leadership and strategic thinking, said Dr. Rajesh Verma, Senior Dean of the Mittal School of Business. Students will not only master programming languages such as ‘Python’ and ‘R’ but will also gain insights into technology skills like data visualization, big data, and information security.

A standout feature of the program is an international visit to global business hubs like Singapore or Dubai, providing students with invaluable global exposure and insights into diverse business and technology ecosystems.

The knowledge partnership with EY brings industry expertise directly into the classroom, with students benefiting from real-world case studies, hands-on projects, and master classes led by industry professionals. Moreover, a one-month internship at relevant organizations proposed by EY across India offers students practical, hands-on experience in their desired fields.

Furqan Warsi, FAAS Partner at EY India said “Our endeavour is to bring the right set of subject matter experts, real-life case studies, and experience sharing to the modules covered. This will ensure students learn the business applications of analytics concepts and tools, as well as how to select and implement relevant technologies for different business scenarios.”

Graduates of the Tech MBA program at LPU can anticipate a wide range of career opportunities, including roles such as Technology Consultant, Product Manager, Data Analyst, IT Project Manager, and Business Development Manager, among others. They will be well-positioned to work with leading companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, EY, and Microsoft.

With its cutting-edge curriculum, global exposure, and industry-academia partnership, the Tech MBA program at Lovely Professional University sets a new benchmark in preparing future leaders for the ever-evolving digital landscape.