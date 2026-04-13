Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan Celebrates 22nd Foundation Day with Saptak 2026, an evening of Art, Culture, and Celestial Harmony

Kolkata, Apr 13: Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan, one of Kolkata’s most beloved educational institutions, marked a significant milestone today by celebrating its 22nd Foundation Day, SAPTAK 2026, a grand cultural extravaganza held at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium with a grand event featuring distinguished guests and special performances.

The 22nd Foundation Day celebration stood as a testament to Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan’s constant dedication to holistic education, blending academic excellence with character development and essential life skills. The institution continues to uphold its vision of nurturing confident, future-ready global citizens.

The grand celebration was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including Shri Radhe Shyam Goenka, Director, Emami Group; Shri Om Jalan, Chairman & MD, Bengal Energy; and Shri Rishab Kothari, Ex-President of Hindustan Club and Ex-President of MCCI, and was also attended by key members of the Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan and Salt Lake Siksha Sadan, including Shri Lalit Beriwala, Chairman; Shri Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary; Shri Radhey Shyam Gupta, Treasurer; Ms. Madhusmita Bezbaruah, Principal; Shri Bhanwar Lal Jajodia, President; Shri Devraj Rawalwasia; Shri Gouri Shankar Khajanchi, Vice President; Shri Jagdish Prasad Agarwal, Secretary; Shri Harish Agarwal, Treasurer; and many other eminent personalities. whose presence lent the occasion both warmth and prestigious.

Special emphasis was laid on this year’s theme, Saptak, inspired by the mystique of the number seven, interweaving the seven swaras, colours, wonders of the world, continents, and constellations into a seamless, luminous celebration. The evening unfolded as a journey from earth to the cosmos, blending tradition with the universe with high-octane dance performances, soulful music, and captivating skits presented by the students. Each act was a vivid expression of the theme, performed with energy, creativity, and enthusiasm.

The celebration was a heartfelt tribute to the vision of the school’s founder chairman, Late Shri Shyam Sunder Beriwala, whose dream of nurturing young minds through education and culture keeps motivating every milestone the institution achieves. His legacy remained at the heart of the evening’s spirit.

Shri Lalit Beriwala, Chairman of Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan and Director of Shyam Steel Group, addressed the gathering, reflecting on the school’s journey over two decades and recalling how his late father, the founder trustee Shyam Sundar Beriwala, began the school with 40 students behind Sector V with the enduring values that have defined it. He said, “Our 22nd Foundation Day is not just a celebration of milestones but the spirit of learning, growth, and aspiration that defines us. With the constant commitment of our teachers and the boundless potential of our students, we continue to dream bigger and aim higher. As we celebrate our journey, we also renew our commitment to shaping future-ready generations and building a brighter tomorrow.” On this occasion, Ms Madhusmita Bezbaruah, Principal of Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan, shared her thoughts, saying, “As an educator, I have always believed in Nelson Mandela’s powerful words that education is the most potent tool to change the world. At our institution, we strive to inspire and empower our students to think beyond boundaries and become responsible individuals who contribute towards building a better, brighter, and more beautiful future.”

Additionally, the Principal highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic development through special support classes, SUPER 10 for Classes X and XII, and Life Skills sessions by Nitai Maharaj of ISKCON. The school has also introduced AI-enabled smart classrooms via Extramarks and plans summer classes and bridge courses to enhance academic performance.

The cultural programme concluded with a remarkable performance by the renowned musical duo Sourendro and Soumyojit, whose soul-stirring music captivated the audience. Their performance was truly enchanting, serving as the perfect conclusion to an evening spanning continents, constellations, and centuries of musical tradition.