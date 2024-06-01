VC Manthan 2024 jointly Organized by Directorate NCC Maharashtra and HSNC University, Mumbai

HSNC University, Mumbai, hosted the inaugural Vice Chancellors Conference, VC Manthan 2024, presided over by Major General Yogender Singh, Vishisht Seva Medal, Additional Director General of the NCC Directorate, Maharashtra. The event facilitated significant discussion and interaction with Vice Chancellors from various universities. Dr. Hemlata Bagla, Vice Chancellor of HSNC University, delivered the opening remarks and extended a warm welcome to all the group commanders from the seven sections of NCC units: Mumbai A, Mumbai B, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, and Pune.

ADG Yogender Singh highlighted that this event was organized for the first time, with immense efforts from the entire team at the NCC Directorate. He gave an overview of the thought behind the activity, inviting Vice Chancellors to collaborate and work together in supporting and enhancing the future of NCC cadets. He emphasized the importance of working as a team to handhold the cadets and guide them towards success. The conference focused on a five-point agenda led by Brigadiers, covering critical aspects such as placement, cadet engagement and training programs, efficient ANOs, credits, and awards for both girl cadets and boy cadets in all three NCC wings: Army, Navy, and Air Force. A major highlight was the discussion on integrating NCC training into the academic framework through a course curriculum within the credit structure. This initiative would allow NCC activities to be offered as a General Elective, enabling students to earn academic credits for their participation and achievements in NCC.

Each Vice Chancellor provided valuable inputs to the Directorate and emphasized the importance of communicating these points to the Director of Higher Technical Education, the Ministry, and the Principal Secretary of the Central Ministry of Education. A key proposal discussed was the need to appoint a Director of NCC, similar to the Director of NSS, to support and manage NCC units effectively. It was highlighted that Vice Chancellors need to be kept informed and involved in any issues regarding NCC units to ensure seamless operations. The Vice Chancellors stressed the importance of motivating the age group of 17-25 years to join the NCC, aiming to foster discipline and responsible citizenship among students. VC Manthan 2024 marked a significant step towards enhancing the NCC’s role in higher education institutions, promoting a holistic approach to student development through disciplined training and national service.

The program at HSNC University was followed by a felicitation ceremony at Raj Bhavan, where Major General Yogender Singh was honoured by the Hon’ble Governor in recognition of the success of NCC at the national level. This event celebrated the outstanding contributions and achievements of the NCC, underscoring its importance in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.