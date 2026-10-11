Phoenix Marketcity Launches Phoenix Festival 2026 with Harshvardhan Rane, Setting the Stage for a Spectacular Festive Season

Three months of larger-than-life experiences, marquee entertainment, immersive installations, fashion, food, shopping and the good things in life at Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 13: Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru, a leading destination for luxury retail, dining and experiences, today launched Phoenix Festival 2026, a three-month celebration of shopping, music, fashion, food and entertainment. Running from October through December, the festival will bring together shopping, luxury fashion, food, entertainment and immersive experiences, giving visitors multiple ways to celebrate the season with family and friends.

Phoenix Festival 2026 was inaugurated by Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, at Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru today. His presence marked the beginning of a season that brings together Indian traditions, contemporary entertainment and experiences for Bengaluru audiences.

The Diwali décor, themed “A Journey of Light”, reimagines traditional Indian patterns through contemporary illumination. Ikat-inspired geometric forms come together to create an immersive maze, while illuminated diamond forms represent individual points of light coming together to create a larger collective glow.

Drawing inspiration from festive rangoli patterns, the installation combines traditional Indian design language with contemporary lighting, creating an immersive experience of light, colour and culture. As visitors move through the installation, they become part of the journey, with each space offering a new composition of illumination, colour and pattern.

Ritu Mehta, Director, Marketing – South & Pune, and Centre Director – Phoenix Mall of Asia, said, “Phoenix Festival is our celebration of everything that makes the festive season special – from coming together with family and friends to discovering new experiences and creating memories. This year, we are bringing together an exciting mix of festive traditions, immersive experiences and contemporary entertainment across our Bengaluru destinations. From the transformation of our spaces through festive décor to high-energy music, dance and cultural celebrations, we want every visit to feel like an occasion in itself. We look forward to welcoming Bengaluru to a season filled with light, colour, energy and celebration.”

The festive calendar will continue with Phoenix Dandiya Night, bringing the energy of Navratri to Bengaluru. The celebration will feature DJs, live music, dance performances, fire acts, a dhol show and food stalls, creating an evening of festive revelry for audiences across age groups.

Adding a global dimension to the festive calendar, Quick Style India Tour will bring the internationally recognised dance collective to Bengaluru. Known for its viral choreography and performances on major global stages, Quick Style will bring its signature routines to India in a live concert experience.

The performance will combine some of the collective’s most recognisable choreography with new creations designed for the stage, blending movement, storytelling and cinematic visuals into a high-energy entertainment experience.

Beyond the festive line-up, Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru will bring together fashion, luxury, beauty, dining, entertainment and experiences under one roof. The mall offers a wide range of shopping choices across fashion, lifestyle, and beauty, alongside a wide spread of F&B options spanning cafés, quick-service formats and restaurants.

For those looking to make the most of the festive season, Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru brings shopping and celebration together, whether it is finding a festive look, discovering new brands, enjoying a meal with family and friends or spending an evening at one of the season’s events.