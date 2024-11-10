Children’s Eye Care Week Awareness Walk to Create Awareness on Childhood Cataract

Hyderabad, 10th November 2024: Every year, Children’s Eye Care Awareness Week is observed across the L V Prasad Eye Institute network, to raise public awareness about various eye diseases in children. This year it is being observed across the network from November 7–14, 2024.

This year, the theme is “Childhood Cataract” An awareness walk is being organized across the network on November 10, 2024. The walk aims to raise awareness of childhood cataracts, their impact on children’s vision, and the importance of early detection and treatment. It also encourages parents to seek timely medical advice.

Thaman S, Indian composer and Playback singer, and Vishva Karthikeya, Telugu Actor were the Chief Guests for the walk at the Kallam Anji Reddy Campus, Hyderabad. About 300 children and parents participated in the walk carrying placards to create awareness about childhood cataracts. Thaman S expressed his pleasure at being made a part of this important awareness event and urged parents to “Catch Early, Act Early to ensure their children see clearly. It’s not about growing in life but growing with the responsibility of exploring what we can give back to society is important. A white dot in the child’s eye is a cataract, while taking a photo if we spot a white dot in the child’s eye, it is important that we reach out to an eye specialist without delay, any delay can lead to a vision loss, he said.”

Vishva Karthikeya said, we are aware of cataracts in adults, but kids too have the problem of cataracts when the eye develops between the ages of 6 to 8 years. Kids are the future of our country and it is our responsibility to ensure they are healthy, we need to identify cataracts at the earliest and consult an ophthalmologist.

Several competitions and fun activities are being organized across the LVPEI network during November 7–14, 2024 – painting, fancy dress, elocution, clay modeling, Braille reading, and pottery sessions. The activities are also open to children of employees.

The week-long celebrations will conclude on Children’s Day November 14, 2024, with a cultural program, prize distribution, magic show, and an awareness talk on childhood cataracts.

‘The outcomes are directly proportional to the stage at which it is diagnosed. Catch Early, Act Early to See Clearly. Childhood cataracts can result in irreversible vision loss if left untreated.’ said Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, Head, Child Sight Institute, L V Prasad Eye Institute at the start of the walk. Cataracts not only affects the vision but the overall development of the child. It is for us to ensure that none of the children miss this opportunity and ensure a bright future for the child.

Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chairman, LV Prasad Eye Institute; said, that early detection ensures better outcomes and this is particularly important for childhood cataracts. If the child doesn’t have clear vision, his brain development is affected. As healthcare warriors we have to ensure that our society is educated, once the society is educated, they have better health. It is our responsibility to spread the message among the public that how it is important for them to be conscious about some of the debilitating diseases and if they find anyone having that, they should act immediately.