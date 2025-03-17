CK Birla Hospital Hosts DOSACON 2025 on Sleep Apnea Solutions

New Delhi, March 17, 2025: CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi hosted the DOSACON 2025, Delhi’s premier conference on Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) in association with the Indian Association of Surgeons for Sleep Apnea (IASSA) and Indian Society for Sleep Research (ISSR), marking a significant milestone in the national capital’s efforts to address the growing burden of sleep disorders for the first time. The event saw the participation of renowned pulmonologists, ENT specialists, neurologists, dentists, sleep medicine experts, researchers, industry leaders, and technology innovators from across India and beyond.

In today’s fast-paced world, sleep disorders have been increasingly recognised as a major public health concern. Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a widespread but underdiagnosed sleeping disorder in India, affects millions of people across different age groups. A study conducted by AIIMS in 2023 indicates 104 million people in India could be suffering from OSA, with a higher prevalence among individuals with obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. However, due to limited awareness and access to sleep diagnostic facilities, a significant number of cases go undiagnosed and untreated.

At this crucial time, DOSACON 2025 served as a crucial platform for fostering collaboration between multi-specialties. By taking part in the conference, the doctors delved into the advancements in sleep diagnostics, latest treatment approaches including CPAP therapy, oral appliance therapy, multidisciplinary approach to OSA management, the role of AI and technology in sleep medicine and case studies and best practices.

Dr. Vikas Mittal, Director – Pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi expressed his delight at the success of the inaugural session, stating, “OSA is a serious health risk linked to hypertension, stroke, diabetes, and accidents due to daytime sleepiness. DOSACON 2025 bridged the gap between research, clinical practice, and awareness. CK Birla Hospital remains committed to reducing the growing burden of sleep disorders in India.” Dr. Jassimran Singh Bhatia, Consultant, ENT Department, CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi said, “DOSACON 2025 has set the stage for a multidisciplinary approach to tackling OSA. This conference is not just about knowledge-sharing but about driving actionable solutions to improve patient outcomes. There was a special session dedicated to describe various surgical approaches to treat sleep apnea patients.” Mr. Amit Sharma, Vice President and Unit Head, CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi, added, “At CK Birla Hospital, we believe in integrating cutting-edge technology with a patient-first approach. DOSACON 2025 is a testament to our commitment to raising awareness and fostering collaboration among experts to enhance sleep disorder management. By bringing together specialists from different medical fields, we aim to set new benchmarks in the diagnosis and treatment of OSA, ensuring better healthcare outcomes for patients.”

As Delhi hosts this landmark event for the first time, DOSACON 2025 has laid a strong foundation for future collaborations and advancements in sleep disorder management in India. The overwhelming response from attendees underscores the growing importance of addressing OSA with a multidisciplinary and patient-centric approach.