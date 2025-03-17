Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Hits 500,000 Engine Manufacturing Milestone

Mumbai, March 17, 2025: Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) raises the bar further in manufacturing by producing 500,000 units of locally-manufactured engines at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune. This reflects the Group’s manufacturing capabilities and commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative while supplying powertrain solutions to domestic and global markets.

The milestone further solidifies India’s position as a key manufacturing and export hub for the Volkswagen Group. With a strong emphasis on sustainable manufacturing and technological advancements, the Chakan facility continues to contribute to the Group’s global strategy.

Commenting on the milestone, Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto a.s. Board Member for Production and Logistics, said, “Producing 500,000 engines at our Pune facility is a significant milestone, reinforcing India’s role in our global manufacturing network. Our investments in technology and workforce development continue to enhance our production capabilities, ensuring high-quality and cost-effective powertrains. India’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem and skilled workforce play a vital role in meeting global demand with high-quality, efficient powertrain solutions. This milestone reinforces our confidence in India’s ability to support Group’s international operations and future growth.” Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, added, “This milestone highlights our commitment to localization and innovation in powertrain manufacturing. Since 2014, we have built a strong foundation, evolving to meet market needs with world-class engines. The high-degree of localization in our made-in-India engines showcases the Groups focus on domestic sourcing and contribution to strengthen the Indian automotive manufacturing and supply ecosystem. We will continue to invest in expanding our capabilities and strengthening India’s position as a hub for world-class automotive manufacturing”

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India continues its focus on environmental responsibility with advanced powertrain technologies. The Group’s 1.0-litre TSI engine features advanced exhaust emission technology, while the 1.5-litre TSI engine incorporates Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), reinforcing its commitment to cleaner mobility.

Since 2014, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India has been producing engines at its Chakan facility, with a strong emphasis on localization while ensuring global quality standards, compliance with stringent emission norms, and improved fuel efficiency. SAVWIPL continues to invest in advanced manufacturing to drive efficiency and sustainability.

The Group remains committed to expanding local manufacturing and strengthening India’s role in the global automotive industry.