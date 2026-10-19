Concentra Opens New Arlington Medical Center

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct 19 — Concentra®, the nation’s largest provider of occupational health services, is expanding its Washington, D.C.-area network with a new medical center in Arlington, Virginia. The new location expands Concentra’s presence to more than 15 medical centers in the region, increasing access to occupational health services for employers and employees across Northern Virginia.

The new Concentra Reagan Airport medical center is located in the Market Square-National Landing mixed-use development near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport at 3600 South Glebe Road, Suite 110.

“Arlington is part of a highly connected regional economy, with employers and workforces operating across Northern Virginia and the broader D.C. region,” said Maiya LaVerdure, senior vice president of operations for the Northeast at Concentra. “This new center strengthens our ability to provide employers with consistent occupational health services that help reduce disruption and support employees in returning to work safely and efficiently.”

Arlington is a major employment center within the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region, with concentrations in aerospace and defense, technology, government contracting, transportation, and construction. These industries often have complex workforce health, safety, and compliance needs, making Arlington a strategic location for Concentra’s continued regional expansion within this highly connected employer corridor.

“When you’re managing employees across the DMV region, consistency matters,” said Dan Blankfeld, vice president of health, safety, and environment (HSE) at CBG Building Company, a Concentra customer for more than 15 years. “Having another Concentra location in Arlington gives us an additional resource for addressing workplace injuries and workforce health requirements. That kind of accessibility is important when you’re trying to keep your people healthy and your operations moving.”

Concentra’s occupational health approach considers an employee’s condition and job responsibilities to help guide appropriate care, recovery, and return-to-work planning.

“We’re delighted to welcome Concentra to Arlington,” said Kate Bates, president and CEO of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. “Concentra’s investment in Arlington adds an important resource for our growing business community, particularly for employers in industries where workforce health and safety are critical to their operations.”

The Arlington opening reflects Concentra’s continued investment in expanding its occupational health network where employers and employees need care. Through its medical centers and virtual care capabilities, Concentra combines access to care with care coordination and employer communication to support employers managing workforce health needs across locations and markets.

“Effective occupational medicine requires understanding both the employee’s condition and the work they need to perform safely,” said Dr. Richard Amegadzie, senior vice president of medical operations for the Northeast at Concentra. “That connection between health and job demands helps our clinicians make informed care decisions, support recovery, and help employees return to work safely and efficiently.”

The Concentra Reagan Airport medical center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Services include work injury care, physical therapy, Department of Transportation (DOT) physical examinations, pre-placement physicals, medical surveillance, respirator fit testing, vaccinations, and drug and alcohol screening. Concentra Telemed® is also available for eligible minor work-related injuries.