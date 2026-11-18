CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov 18 — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that its partner, Biogen, shared new data from the Phase 2 CELIA study showing increasing clinical benefit of diranersen, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy targeting tau, in people living with early Alzheimer’s disease at two years (Week 96). Results presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) 2026 conference showed slowing of clinical decline across measures of cognition, function and disease progression, with the 60 mg twice-yearly regimen showing the largest treatment effects at two years.

“The diranersen data presented at CTAD underscore the potential of our RNA-targeted technology to achieve meaningful reductions in tau and reinforce the promise of tau-lowering as a therapeutic approach for people living with early Alzheimer’s disease,” said Holly Kordasiewicz, Ph.D., executive vice president, chief development officer, Ionis. “The sustained and deepening clinical benefits are encouraging and we are proud to partner with Biogen.”

At two years, analyses showed that diranersen continued to slow clinical decline across measures of cognition, function and disease progression. Clinical benefits were observed across all doses studied, with the 60 mg twice-yearly regimen showing the largest treatment effects at two years. Diranersen was generally well tolerated through two years, with no new safety signals observed.

The two-year analyses were derived from the ongoing open-label extension phase of CELIA. Treatment effects were calculated by comparing participants who received diranersen during the placebo-controlled phase of the study and remained on the same dose through two years with participants who were initially assigned to placebo and transitioned into the extension phase. At Week 96, participants in the placebo group had received either no doses or a single dose of diranersen following their transition into the extension phase, providing a placebo-equivalent comparator. All participants in the extension phase are expected to receive diranersen as the study progresses.

Alongside the two-year results, Biogen presented new 18-month placebo-controlled clinical and biomarker findings from CELIA that further support the effects of diranersen. At 18 months, the twice-yearly 60 mg diranersen sub-group analysis showed preferential efficacy in memory, orientation, and executive function. Diranersen also robustly reduced tau PET signal broadly across the brain, CSF p-tau181, and plasma p-tau217.

These data build on previously reported results from the Phase 2 CELIA study and further support the continued development of diranersen for people living with early Alzheimer’s disease.