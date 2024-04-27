Mumbai– India witnesses a substantial number of newly reported cancer cases each year, with approximately 1. 5 million new cases are diagnosed annually. April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month, an annual observation that underscores the fact that early detection of oral cancer can decrease morbidity and increase long-term survival. Every hour, 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year, someone dies of oral or oropharyngeal cancer (cancer of the back of the oral cavity and upper throat). Overall, the lifetime risk of developing oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancer is about 1 in 59 for men and 1 in 139 for women. These are average risks, but a number of factors (described in Oral Cavity and Oropharyngeal Cancer Risk Factors) can affect your risk for developing mouth and throat cancer. Oral cancer is a significant health concern in India, ranking as the second most common cancer overall and the most common among males. Commenting on this topic Dr. Rahul Patil , MS ENT , DNB, fellowship in head and neck cancer surgery From Apex Group of Hospitals said, “. Oral cancer also known as mouth cancer, the disease is the most common form of head and neck cancer and includes cancers of the mouth and the back of the throat. Excessive use of tobacco, chewing betel nuts, or smoke among young adults accounting for 80-90 per cent of oral cancer cases. Other contributing aspects include excessive alcohol consumption, human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, weakened immune system, poor nutrition, excess body weight and excessive sun exposure. Detecting cancer in its early stages is crucial in preventing additional physical, psychological and financial harm to the patient. By identifying it early, appropriate treatment can be administered promptly, potentially increasing the patient’s survival rate to 90 per cent. To address these risk factors and promote oral cancer prevention, it is important to prioritize regular screenings and check-ups with a healthcare professional. This can help to detect oral cancer in its early stages when it is most treatable.”

The State of Kerala displays the lowest occurrence of oral cancer, whereas West Bengal records the highest. In the western regions of Maharashtra, oral malignancy is most prevalent in individuals aged 60 years or older, followed by those between 40 and 59 years old, with males being affected twice as frequently as females. An association based on gender has been observed in cases of oral cancer, with males exhibiting a high prevalence of cancer related to tobacco use added by Dr. Rahul Patil , MS ENT , DNB, fellowship in head and neck cancer surgery From Apex Group of Hospitals. The Government of India has taken several initiatives to address the rise in cases of oral cancer. This includes providing free screening and treatment services for oral cancer as well as launching campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention.

