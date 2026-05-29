Excessive workplace heat takes a toll on physical and mental health

By:- Dr. Suchismitha Rajamanya, Lead Consultant & HOD – Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital

With rising temperatures across cities like Bengaluru, many people are spending long hours working in hot environments — whether outdoors or in poorly ventilated indoor spaces. Excessive heat is not just uncomfortable; it can affect both physical and mental health. The good news is that with awareness and simple measures, these risks can be reduced.

Why workplace heat is a concern

When the body is exposed to high temperatures for long periods, it struggles to maintain a normal internal temperature. This can lead to dehydration, fatigue, and reduced concentration. In more serious situations, prolonged exposure can result in conditions like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, which require immediate attention.

Effects on physical health

Excessive heat can have a direct impact on the body. Continuous sweating leads to loss of fluids and salts, causing dehydration, muscle cramps, and weakness. Many workers may also experience headaches, dizziness, and low energy levels, which can affect their ability to perform daily tasks. If exposure continues without proper hydration or rest, the risk of heatstroke increases significantly.

Effects on mental health

Heat does not only affect the body; it also affects the mind. Working in hot conditions can make it difficult to concentrate and stay alert. People may feel more irritable, stressed, and mentally tired. Decision-making and focus may reduce, especially during long working hours, which can increase the chances of errors or accidents.

The “push through the heat” mindset

Many workers tend to ignore early signs of discomfort and continue working despite feeling tired or unwell. This “push through” attitude can be risky, as symptoms like dehydration and fatigue are often early warnings. Ignoring these signs can quickly lead to more serious conditions such as heatstroke.

What happens when heat exposure is ignored

If heat exposure is not managed, mild symptoms can worsen over time. Dehydration can become severe, leading to confusion, weakness, and even collapse. In extreme cases, untreated heat-related illness can affect vital organs and require emergency medical care.

The importance of preventive care

Preventing heat-related problems in the workplace is both simple and important. Taking regular breaks, staying hydrated, and avoiding peak heat hours can help the body cope better. Employers also have a role in ensuring safe working conditions, such as proper ventilation and access to drinking water.

Simple ways to stay safe at work

Drink water regularly throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Try to take short breaks in shaded or cooler areas to allow the body to recover. Wearing light, loose, and breathable clothing can also help reduce heat stress. For those working outdoors, avoiding heavy tasks during the hottest part of the day can make a big difference.

When to seek medical help

It is important to recognise warning signs such as high body temperature, dizziness, confusion, nausea, or extreme weakness. These may indicate serious heat-related conditions like heatstroke and require immediate medical attention.

Why awareness matters

Excessive heat in the workplace is a growing concern, especially during summer. It affects not just comfort, but also health, safety, and productivity. The key message is simple understanding the risks and taking small preventive steps can protect both physical and mental health at work.