Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Partners with Holy Spirit Hospital to enhance support for cancer patients

Mumbai, 12th October 2026: Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, as part of Federal Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility commitment, has entered into a MOU with Holy Spirit Hospital, Andheri, Mumbai under its flagship ‘Sanjeevani – United Against Cancer’ initiative to enhance support for cancer patients and their families.

As part of the partne`123rship, the Foundation will contribute ₹ 75 Lakhs to the Beneficiary Support Fund of Holy Spirit Hospital reinforcing efforts to provide timely and affordable cancer care. The MOU was exchanged by Mr. Rishi Jha, Senior Vice President & Mumbai Zonal Head of Federal Bank and Sr. Lissy Devassy, Executive Director, Holy Spirit Hospital.

The event was attended by Mr. Arun Raju, Deputy Vice President II & Regional Head – Mumbai, Federal Bank, Mr. Parvesh Hablani -DVP -II & Mumbai Zonal Sales Head and other senior officials from the Bank.

Representing Holy Spirit Hospital were Sr. Shruti Chacko – Finance Director, Sr. Metilda George – Cancer Centre in charge, Dr. Ajay Kolse – Radiation Oncologist and Mr. K V Ravindrakumar – CFO.

Since its inception, the Sanjeevani initiative has facilitated 13,645 cancer screenings and extended support to 33,014 beneficiaries through awareness programmes, early detection, diagnosis, treatment assistance, and patient care interventions.

“We believe that meaningful change begins with understanding the needs of communities and supporting initiatives that can make a tangible difference in people’s lives. This initiative is another step in Federal Bank’s continued efforts to create positive and sustainable social impact” said Mr. Rishi Jha, Senior Vice President & Mumbai Zonal Head of Federal Bank.

Federal Bank recognises that health is fundamental to individual dignity and national development. Accordingly, its CSR initiatives, including Sanjeevani – United Against Cancer, are designed to address community needs through sustainable interventions that create long-term social impact.