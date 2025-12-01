GE HealthCare Showcases Next-Gen Radiology Innovations at RSNA 2025

Chicago, Dec 01 — At this year’s Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) 2025 Annual Meeting, GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will showcase a wave of significant innovations grounded by its legacy and deep, global commitment to advancing precision care. For more than a century, GE HealthCare has stood at the intersection of medicine and technology—helping clinicians see more, understand more, and do more for their patients. What began with some of the world’s earliest technology innovations in medical imaging has evolved into a strong, global focus to advancing precision care.

Solving industry challenges

Radiology departments worldwide are facing unprecedented pressure. In the coming years, healthcare providers are expected to encounter several critical challenges, including a shortage of qualified staff, rising demand for imaging services, rapid technological advancements, and the urgent need to improve operational efficiency across care settings.1 Amid these challenges, GE HealthCare is developing cloud-based and AI-enabled innovations aimed at helping providers and clinicians turn data into actionable insights, deliver precise diagnoses and treatment plans faster than before, and help hospitals boost their efficiency.

At RSNA 2025, GE HealthCare will showcase more than 40 technology innovations that merge state-of-the-art imaging device technology with advanced digital, computational and AI capabilities and are designed to address these challenges head-on: from AI-enabled imaging systems that are designed to reduce cognitive load and automate routine tasks, to structured reporting tools that can streamline workflows and improve data consistency.

“As we shape the future of care, our commitment remains clear: to deliver transformative technologies that empower clinicians, drive efficiencies, and help improve patient outcomes across multiple care pathways,” said Peter Arduini, CEO of GE HealthCare. “We start by listening to our customers, and work backwards from their challenges, then develop truly differentiated products and solutions to meet their needs today and into the future.”

Key products driving GE HealthCare’s innovation renaissance

GE HealthCare is delivering bold new solutions designed to elevate patient care and enhance the clinician experience. Since 2022, GE HealthCare has invested more than $3 billion in research and development, fueling a wave of innovation across equipment, radiopharmaceuticals and cloud and AI-enabled solutions. This year at RSNA, GE HealthCare will demonstrate new and recently announced innovations, including:

Photonova™ Spectra2 (510(k) pending with the U.S. FDA; not available for sale): The new photon counting CT (PCCT) system with advanced AI algorithms,3 marks a major milestone in the company’s decades-long history in CT innovation. Built on GE HealthCare’s proprietary Deep Silicon detector technology, Photonova Spectra is designed to deliver remarkable spectral and spatial resolution for ultra-high-definition (UHD) imaging with wide coverage, seeking to enable fast acquisition speeds, precise visualization of anatomical structures and enhanced material separation. This system is designed to maximize the vast amounts of data provided, harnessing up to 50 times more data than conventional CT4 to enable advanced reconstruction techniques and precise outputs with the aim of supporting enhanced clinical decision-making and smooth workflows.

Next-gen SIGNA MRI technology (510(k) pending at the U.S FDA; not available for sale): These technologies are designed to enhance precision diagnosis for clinicians. The innovations include:

SIGNA™ Bolt5 aims to bring to market our most advanced high-field, clinical wide bore 3.0T MRI system and is seeking to combine ultra-high gradient performance, intelligent digital RF architecture, and sustainable design to deliver precision imaging, fast workflows, and seamless clinical-to-research flexibility, all with exceptionally low energy consumption and operational costs.

SIGNA™ Sprint with Freelium™6 aims to broaden access to sustainable and equitable MRI technology. With less than 1% helium usage compared to conventional magnets, Freelium is designed to provide effortless sustainability without compromising clinical and operational efficiency.

Both are powered by SIGNA™ One7, an AI-powered workflow platform designed to improve the imaging experience by combining precision with simplicity.

Pristina™ Recon DL: This solution is GE HealthCare’s advanced 3D mammography reconstruction technology—the first to combine deep learning with iterative reconstruction to provide outstanding digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) image quality at a low patient radiation dose. Pristina Recon DL is an enhancement to GE HealthCare’s Pristina Via™ system. Pristina Via with Recon DL mammography system offers high clinical confidence and efficient workflows with exceptional patient experience.

Vivid™ Pioneer: GE HealthCare’s most advanced and adaptive cardiovascular ultrasound platform. With one-click optimization, AI automation tools, simplified user interface and a lighter, compact, battery supported system, Vivid Pioneer is designed for extraordinary imaging, workflow, and comfort.

Flyrcado™ (flurpiridaz F 18) injection: FDA-approved PET MPI agent for adult patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease to evaluate myocardial ischemia and infarction; higher diagnostic efficacy versus SPECT, exercise-stress PET enabled by a longer half-life, and ready-to-use unit dose to support adoption. Flyrcado is expected to reach a substantial number of cardiac PET centers in the U.S. as adoption continues. CMS traditional pass-through status (effective Apr 1, 2025) supports access in HOPD settings. U.S. audiences only.

Definium Pace Select ET: An advanced floor-mounted digital X-ray system designed to deliver high-image quality and optimize efficiency in highly demanding environments while enhancing access and affordability. The system solves for many technologist challenges today by automating manual, repetitive steps and helping to reducing physical strain. The system leverages AI to help ensure accurate patient positioning and consistent image quality across various clinical conditions while streamlining the technologist workflow to maximize the patient experience and throughput.

GE HealthCare is at the forefront of developing advanced AI- and cloud-enabled capabilities to help improve workflow efficiency for radiologists. Key highlights this year include:

Genesis™ Radiology Workspace8 anchored by Genesis Viewer (510(k) pending at the U.S FDA; not available for sale):9 Software that is designed to be an ultra-fast diagnostic, zero-footprint viewer – streamlining radiology workflows and aiming to enhance patient care while being fully accessible from any location. Genesis Viewer is part of the GE HealthCare’s Genesis™ Radiology Workspace to help radiologists streamline their workflows. The next-generation solution is designed to transform radiology workflows, unify the user experience, and empower radiologists with great efficiency and precision.

100 FDA-authorized AI-enabled solutions: GE HealthCare leads the industry in artificial intelligence innovation, topping the FDA’s list for the most AI-enabled device authorizations of any medical device company this year. These solutions are helping to transform clinical workflows, supporting fast and precise decision-making, and expanding access to high-quality care.

“For more than 125 years, GE HealthCare has pioneered technologies that transform patient care. And while we celebrate our heritage, we remain focused on what lies ahead: a future where care is more personalized, connected, and intelligent than ever before,” said Roland Rott, CEO and President of Imaging at GE HealthCare. “This year at RSNA, our new innovations continue that tradition, empowering clinicians and advancing the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare.”

A legacy rooted in discovery

GE HealthCare has been shaping the future of healthcare for more than a century. From the invention of the first x-ray tube still in use in modern day imaging equipment to today’s innovation renaissance, its led advances that redefine diagnostic imaging and how clinicians treat and care for patients. The company’s presence at every RSNA since its inception in 1914 reflects an enduring commitment to advance radiology and support the imaging community.

This year, GE HealthCare commemorates a series of transformative achievements that have shaped the landscape of medical imaging and patient care:

Sixty years of mammography: Since 1965, GE HealthCare has led mammography innovation—from developing the first dedicated X-ray machine to digital, 3D, and AI-powered technologies that enable early accurate diagnoses. This ongoing commitment to women’s health empowers clinicians and aims to improve outcomes worldwide.

Twenty-five years of PET/CT: Since introducing the world’s first commercially available PET/CT system in 2001—an innovation that would redefine diagnostic imaging and help transform patient care—GE HealthCare has expanded access and helped elevate precision medicine across care pathways. By combining functional and anatomical imaging, PET/CT has become an essential tool for clinicians, helping them detect, stage, and monitor cancer with greater accuracy and confidence.

A legacy of industry firsts: GE HealthCare’s history is marked by groundbreaking achievements, including the development of the first full body CT scanner, the commercialization of magnetic resonance imaging (MR), the introduction of the first color pocket-size handheld ultrasound, Vscan, in 2010, and Flyrcado in 2024, a first-of-its kind PET molecular imaging agent for diagnosing and assessing coronary artery disease, a significant game-changing innovation for nuclear cardiology. Each innovation is designed to set new standards for patient care and clinical excellence.

Strategic collaborations driving innovation

GE HealthCare’s commitment to advancing patient care goes beyond research and development—it’s strengthened by strategic collaborations and acquisitions that accelerate innovation. In the past year, the company has strengthened its portfolio to include:

MIM Software, which enhances GE HealthCare’s ability to provide advanced imaging analytics, visualization, and workflow solutions

Spectronic Medical, delivering innovations that aim to enhance radiation oncology planning

icometrix, which further expands GE HealthCare’s leadership in AI-enabled precision imaging, facilitating neurological disorder diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression

For more information on GE HealthCare and these innovative solutions at RSN