India Boosts Scientific Research in Naturopathy

Nov 12: India is strengthening its naturopathy sector through scientific research, improved education and institutional development, with a growing focus on preventive healthcare and healthy living.

The 9th National Naturopathy Day will be observed on 18 November 2026 at the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN), Nagamangala, Karnataka, under the theme ‘Prakrutik Chikitsa, Swasth Bharat’. The occasion aims to promote awareness of naturopathy and encourage healthier lifestyles through proper nutrition, yoga, physical activity and stress management.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said that strengthening scientific research, quality education and responsible integration with conventional healthcare is important for the development of naturopathy.

Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, also highlighted the need for scientific validation and clinical research to improve the credibility and wider application of naturopathic practices.

The Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN) published research papers in peer-reviewed journals during 2025–26. Five research councils under the Ministry of Ayush collectively published 653 research papers during the same period. CCRYN also operates 22 units across the country.

India has further strengthened its infrastructure with postgraduate institutes, 200-bed Yoga and Naturopathy hospitals at Jhajjar in Haryana and Nagamangala in Karnataka, and the BNYS College at Nisarg Gram under the National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune.

The National Institute of Naturopathy has also established a dedicated Research Department and an Institutional Ethics Committee. Its activities include research methodology workshops, Good Clinical Practice training and collaborative research.

Through research, education and public awareness, the Ministry of Ayush aims to strengthen naturopathy and encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles as part of India’s preventive healthcare efforts.