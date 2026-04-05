Meditation can help find solutions to global challenges: V-P Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, April 5: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Sunday that the challenges faced by the world today can be resolved through meditation, which can play a role by bringing peace and clarity, while fostering the ability to listen and understand others.

Addressing the Global Conference of Meditation Leaders — Meditation for Holistic Living and a Peaceful World at the Bharat Mandapam here, the Vice-President referred to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@ 2047’ and said that along with economic growth, nurturing mental well-being is equally important.

“He said that meditation plays a vital role in cultivating inner calm, emotional balance, and clarity of thought, which are essential for a progressive nation,” a statement said.

The conference was organised by the Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement and the Buddha-CEO Quantum Foundation, it added.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan underlined that the true power of meditation lies in transforming human beings.

He noted that meditation helps reduce stress, improve focus, enhance emotional resilience, and address issues such as overthinking and overworking.

The Vice-President cautioned against the relentless pursuit of material success at the cost of meaningful living, saying that while wealth should enable comfort, it should not overshadow life itself.

He stressed that meditation enhances thinking and enables individuals to lead balanced and fulfilling lives.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan also dispelled the notion that meditation is only for spiritual seekers, asserting that it is for everyone and can elevate ordinary individuals towards higher consciousness.

Recalling the teachings of the revered Tamil sage Thirumoolar, Vice-President Radhakrishnan highlighted that meditation is akin to lighting an inner lamp that dispels ignorance and leads to truth and peace.

He noted that Thirumoolar described the human body as a temple and meditation as the means to realise the Divine within.

Highlighting his long-standing commitment to combating drug abuse, the Vice-President recalled his padyatra in 2004 aimed at drug eradication.

“Expressing concern over rising substance abuse, particularly among youth, he said that meditation can serve as a powerful tool in addressing addiction by helping individuals overcome stress, anxiety, and lack of direction,” the statement said.

“Former Director of CBI and CRPF D.R. Kaarthikeyan, President and Spiritual Head of Paramarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Chairman of Quantum Life University Newton Kondaveti, Founder of Buddha-CEO Quantum Foundation Chandra Pulamarasetti, Chairman of Pyramid Spiritual Trust (Hyderabad) Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, along with meditation leaders, policymakers, and scholars were present on the occasion,” the statement added.

–IANS