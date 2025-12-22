Meditation is a need for collective progress towards becoming Viksit Bharat – Hon’ble Vice President of India

Hyderabad, Dec 22: Over 30,000 participants joined in person, with a million more from around the globe participating virtually, at the Heartfulness-led World Meditation Day event at Kanha Shanti Vanam, home to the world’s largest meditation hall. Themed ‘One World, One Heart’, the meditation led by Revered Daaji, Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, reflected the spirit of collective consciousness and shared humanity. The event was attended by the Hon’ble Vice President of India – Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan; the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana – Shri Jishnu Dev Varma; and Hon’ble Minister of IT of Telangana – Shri Sridhar Babu who also took part in the meditation.

Speaking about the impact of the event, the Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, “I appreciate the Heartfulness movement for its unparalleled commitment to peace, harmony and spiritual wellbeing. Heartfulness meditation is being practiced by police force in Madhya Pradesh, and they have witnessed a great change in their consciousness. As the Global spiritual guide, Daaji has made meditation simple practice for all ages and culture. His teachings emphasise balance, compassion and inner transformation to build a sound society through conscious living. Meditation leads to inner peace, clarity of heart and mind. India has centuries of spiritual wisdom attained by rishis as part of its heritage and through the teachings of vedas, Upanishads and Gita has contributed immensely to the world. The true source of all wisdom leads to culmination of jeeva into Shiva. Meditation is a need for collective progress towards becoming Viksit Bharat – not only as an economic leader but also as a spiritual leader. When we meditate, we transcend the barrier of humanity towards oneness towards society and nature. Let us lead by this example through spirituality and sustainability. Embrace mental peace and harmony.”

The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, said: “It is a privilege to be here honouring Indian’s timeless wisdom. Meditation brings clarity, helps discover our inner being, it guides the inner journey from untruth to truth, darkness to light, mortality to immortality. Our ancient wisdom suggests that through meditation ego is dissolved, allowing nations to embrace; it nurtures wellness and empathy and goodwill and contentment. This world meditation day, collective meditation can elevate humanity from agitation to clarity, division to oneness, impulse to restraint and collective observance and universal wellbeing.”

Speaking about the initiative, Revered Daaji, Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “Meditation helps us to understand the purpose of life and yet meditation comes with practice. The processes is eased through Pranahuti – a divine energy which accelerates our journey to the ultimate Destination. Meditation in Sanskrit means Dhyana – a word which is a derivative of Dhi and Yan which is akin to a vehicle that transports one’s consciousness to the Divine. It is a tool to drop the inertia and arrive at a higher consciousness. Just as our body needs nourishment, so does our mind needs nourishment which comes through meditation. I am overjoyed to have our esteemed dignitaries who are also advocating meditation through Pranahuti and the innumerable numbers participate in today’s meditation to raise our collective consciousness.”

In the year 2024, the United National General Assembly unanimously declared 21 December coinciding with winter solstice as World Meditation Day when humanity would go inwards for peace. Heartfulness has been touching millions of hearts around the world creating a powerful wave of peace. 50000 police personal across 2600 meditation centres and police stations in Madhya Pradesh meditated in group today and vowed to meditate every Sunday in the police station, in an unprecedented historic moment for the nation and world. For this Shri Kailash Makwana – DGP Madhya Pradesh, was presented the Heartfulness Changemaker Award for contributed the initiative in the police force.

The session was open to everyone, including youth, students, professionals, and people from all walks of life. The meditation featured the transmission of Pranahuti by Daaji, a yogic energy that supports a shift into subtler states of consciousness and a natural sense of calm. Rooted in the teachings of Lalaji Maharaj and Babuji Maharaj, Heartfulness has grown into a global movement and continues to reach people across continents under Daaji’s guidance. Many practitioners have testified to the effectiveness of Heartfulness meditation, citing greater emotional steadiness, deeper clarity, and a more composed response to daily challenges.

Heartfulness rests on a simple observation: much of our lives is shaped by what we feel and the quiet inspirations that guide us. The practice encourages individuals to pay attention to this inner space with clarity. When the mind and heart begin to work in tune, life is more balanced. This is why Heartfulness focuses on meditating on the heart, a practical way of listening inward and navigating everyday life with a clearer sense of direction.