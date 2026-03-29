Rajasthan: Padmaja Kumari Parmar urges an end to diabetes stigma​

Jaipur, March 29: In a world that often equates royalty with privilege, Princess Padmaja Kumari Parmar of the House of Mewar tells a different story, one shaped by discipline, resilience, and purpose. ​

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of five, her life was defined early by a condition she could barely understand. What began as fear and confusion soon turned into a lifelong lesson in courage.​

“When I was diagnosed, there was stigma, fear, and confusion all around,” Padmaja recalled. “But my mother never allowed me to feel weak. She taught me that insulin is not a burden — it is my strength, my survival.”​

At a time when myths and home remedies were widely suggested, her mother ensured strict adherence to insulin, reinforcing that Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition — not something to be wished away. ​

That clarity, Padmaja said, shaped her life’s direction. As a child, one question stayed with her: What about those without access to insulin? Today, that question drives her work.​

Speaking with IANS on the sidelines of the Global Summit to End Diabetes Stigma in Jaipur, attended by over 300 delegates from 30 countries, she called for a shift in perception.​

“After forty years, we deserve freedom from stigma. Anything less is unacceptable,” she said, emphasising that diabetes is not just a medical condition, but a social issue marked by silence and misunderstanding.​

Her resilience, she said, is rooted in her upbringing. Remembering her father, the late Arvind Singh Mewar, she credited her parents for shaping her outlook. ​

“My struggle began early, but my parents taught me to fight it — not with fear, but with courage and wisdom.”​

Padmaja’s advocacy extends beyond words. She recently met Rajasthan’s Health Minister to push for ensuring insulin availability at every district health centre, leading to commitments to improve access and awareness at grassroots level. ​

“There was no politics behind it — only purpose, and hence the request was accepted,” she said.​

Acknowledging her sustained efforts, Sunil Kumar, Nodal Officer, Health Department, Government of Rajasthan, said, “Padmaja has been consistently contributing towards increasing awareness on diabetes across Rajasthan. Her continued involvement in supporting public health awareness initiatives is commendable and truly impactful.”​

Even as she faces public attention over a family dispute following a Delhi High Court order, Padmaja remains composed. “The truth always comes out,” she said, declining further comment.​

From a child learning to live with insulin to a global advocate, her journey speaks of strength. “This is not just my story,” she said. ​

“It is the story of every child who feels different, every family that feels alone, and every life waiting to be understood.”​

–IANS