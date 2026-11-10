Samsung Healthcare Introduces GC85A Fit and Unifies Its Ultrasound Portfolio on One Platform at RSNA 2026

DANVERS, MA (November 10, 2026) – Samsung Healthcare will showcase its latest innovations in radiography and ultrasound at the 2026 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, including the introduction of the new GC85A Fit radiography system and significant advancements across its ultrasound portfolio.

The GC85A Fit expands Samsung’s radiography portfolio with a semi-automated, ceiling-mounted system designed to meet the evolving needs of imaging departments. Developed for emergency and trauma departments, orthopedic practices, and general radiography environments, the system combines intuitive workflows and high-quality imaging to support efficient daily examinations and diagnostic confidence. With flexible configurations and an adaptable design to accommodate diverse room layouts and operational needs, the GC85A Fit offers a practical investment for healthcare facilities seeking to modernize their imaging capabilities while supporting future expansion.

“Listening to our customers and understanding their evolving needs is fundamental to how we approach innovation at Samsung,” said Jeyul Chang, Head of Sales & Marketing Team, Health & Medical Equipment Business at Samsung Electronics. “The GC85A Fit reflects this approach, combining high-quality imaging with greater flexibility and workflow efficiency across diverse clinical environments. This same customer-focused approach continues to drive advancements across our ultrasound portfolio, ensuring our technologies address the practical needs of healthcare providers.”

Samsung has reached a new milestone by unifying its ultrasound portfolio under a common software architecture spanning premium to compact systems. Because sonographers and radiologists often scan on different systems from site to site, a consistent experience across all touchscreens and workflows is designed to provide familiarity and reduce training time across fleets. The shared software foundation also enables faster development and migration of new technologies across the portfolio. Additionally, Samsung’s ultrasound portfolio features Windows 11 and an advanced computing architecture built for enhanced cybersecurity and AI scalability.

At RSNA 2026, Samsung will showcase its new X10 tablet ultrasound system*, featuring simplified workflows and extended battery-powered mobility. Samsung will also highlight continued advancements to the R20 ultrasound platform, including AI-powered Deep USFF* for liver fat quantification and viscosity imaging technology, both designed to support noninvasive assessment and management of liver disease. New AI Assist* tools will also be featured to help streamline exams, improve reproducibility, and support clinical productivity.

“Healthcare organizations shouldn’t have to choose between advanced imaging technology and responsible capital investment,” said Tracy Bury, Chief Commercial Officer, Samsung Healthcare USA. “From the introduction of the GC85A Fit to continued advancements across our ultrasound portfolio, we’re delivering innovative solutions that adapt to the way healthcare providers work, the patients they serve, and the demands of their clinical environments.”

The exhibit will also feature Samsung’s mobile CT portfolio, bringing rapid CT imaging directly to the point of care. BodyTom 64 combines battery-powered scanning with the flexibility to move between care settings without the need for fixed installation. Its 85 cm bore, independent workstation, and Instant Repeat capability support efficient imaging workflows, offering practical advantages over conventional fixed CT systems. OmniTom PCD uses photon-counting detector technology to deliver high-resolution imaging at low radiation doses and support a broader range of image analysis and diagnostic capabilities.