SBC Medical Advances Clinic Profitability Through AI

IRVINE, Calif., Nov 13 — SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“The Company” or “SBC Medical”), a Medical Services Organization (MSO) providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, today announced a strategic capital and business alliance agreement with NeuroBrain Dynamics Inc. (“NBD”), a Taipei-based company dedicated to enterprise generative AI solutions. As part of the agreement executed on November 13, 2026, SBC Medical has made a minority equity investment in NBD.

Through this alliance, SBC Medical plans to introduce two complementary suites of generative AI solutions across its network of 287 clinics in Japan and overseas*: “revenue-growth AI,” to elevate average revenue per visit and customer retention through personalized customer guidance, and “cost-reduction AI,” to streamline medical documentation, staff scheduling, and promotional workflows. These initiatives are designed to improve per-clinic profitability.

Furthermore, SBC Medical has secured priority sales rights for NBD’s existing products in Japan and South Korea. The Company plans to offer these proven solutions to external medical institutions, establishing a high-margin business-to-business (B2B) revenue stream and accelerating its expansion into broader Asian markets alongside NBD.

Key Points of the Alliance

Accelerating Top-Line Revenue Growth: Utilizing NBD’s enterprise AI platform “Argon,” the companies will develop and deploy an AI-powered concierge guidance tool and a history-based predictive recommendation feature for SBC Medical’s “MySBC” booking system to maximize customer lifetime value (LTV).

Optimizing Operational Margin: Generative AI will assist with routine clinical documentation, optimize staff scheduling, and generate compliant marketing materials (with final review by physicians and staff). With reduced administrative burdens, physicians and clinic staff can redirect critical hours toward high-value medical care and customer service.

Establishing a Standardized Foundation for Scale: The jointly developed AI platform will serve as the standardized operating foundation for SBC Medical’s next growth phase, driving rapid clinic deployments across Japan via organic openings and M&A. The solutions will be built primarily on a sovereign Large Language Model (LLM) platform designed to strengthen data privacy and compliance.

The Six AI Solutions and Expected Benefits

With a footprint of 287 clinics, minor operational efficiencies could yield substantial margin improvements across the entire Group. The alliance focuses on the development and deployment of six core solutions.

Revenue Growth & Retention

1. AI Concierge Guidance Support Tool: Analyzes each customer’s visit and treatment history and instantly displays on the concierge’s screen the information needed to assist the customer. The tool helps reduce variations in the quality of guidance arising from differences in staff experience, enabling customers to receive accurate information promptly and supporting higher average revenue per visit for the Company across all 287 clinics. (Note: All clinical decisions remain strictly under physician discretion.)

2. History-Based Recommendation Feature for “MySBC”: Delivers personalized, non-intrusive follow-up suggestions within the MySBC booking system based on each customer’s usage history, driving recurring appointments without additional user acquisition costs.

Solutions 1 and 2 will be co-developed based on NBD’s existing AI platform, Argon.

Productivity & Margin Improvement

3. AI-Assisted Electronic Medical Records (EMR): Converts patient-doctor consultation dialogue into structured SOAP (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, Plan) formatted drafts using speech recognition. This expands physician daily patient capacity while minimizing clerical burnout. Verification will begin in orthopedics, with accuracy testing scheduled for completion via a proof of concept (PoC) by year-end 2026.

4. AI Smart Shift Scheduling: Automates complex shift scheduling for physicians and nurses by mapping customer demand against labor laws and regulations, clinic rules, and the procedures each physician is able to perform. This eliminates manual management overhead and optimizes labor cost efficiency during peak clinic hours.

5. Clinic Promotion Planner (CPP): Automatically generates compliant promotional images for social media based on the specified treatments, services, and key messages, with built-in automated checks against internal guidelines, drastically reducing outsourcing dependencies and marketing cycle times.

Infrastructure and Security

6. Sovereign LLM and “Bromine” Security Monitoring: The solutions are built primarily on SBC Medical’s secure, sovereign LLM infrastructure to protect customer confidentiality. NBD’s proprietary security product, Bromine, will continuously monitor AI inputs and detect potential data leakage risks, providing enterprise-grade governance.

Synergies and Partner Selection

The deployment architecture enables an asset-light international expansion model. Local operating partners across Asia will provide the physical capital and operational management, while SBC Medical and NBD deliver the core technological foundation and clinical workflows.

Founded in Taiwan in June 2024, NBD has successfully deployed enterprise AI systems across more than 100 companies in the Asia-Pacific region, including multi-site operators such as a major convenience store chain, mass retailers, and railway and airline companies. NBD’s rapid operational scaling, expanding to seven strategic hub cities (Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta) within approximately two years, supports its capability to anchor SBC Medical’s international growth roadmap.