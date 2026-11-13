SHATAYU Connects Senior Citizens with 30,151 Trained Caregivers Across India

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is strengthening elderly care services through SHATAYU, a digital platform that connects senior citizens and their families with trained geriatric caregivers.

The platform currently features 30,151 caregivers across States and Union Territories, making it easier for families to find suitable care professionals based on their location and specific requirements.

Through SHATAYU, families can access caregivers for general elderly care, post-surgical support, dementia care, physiotherapy, mobility assistance and other specialised services. The platform also offers a free callback request facility for both full-time and hourly caregiving needs.

The initiative also creates employment opportunities for trained caregivers by allowing eligible professionals to register and showcase their qualifications and training.

SHATAYU is expected to improve access to dependable elderly care while supporting skilled employment in India’s growing care sector. It can reduce the difficulty families face in finding trained caregivers and help promote a more organised professional caregiving network.