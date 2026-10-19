Sunlight, Nutrition and Outdoor Play Key to Building Strong Bones in Children: KIMS Doctors

By Dr. Roshan Kumar Jaiswal, Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon & Complex Trauma Surgeon Specialist KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad

Adequate sunlight, balanced nutrition and regular physical activity are essential for healthy bone development in children, the Department of Orthopaedics at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, said on the occasion of World Child and Bone Day 2026. The hospital highlighted the importance of preventing vitamin D deficiency and promoting healthy childhood habits at a time when children are increasingly spending long hours indoors using mobile phones, tablets and television screens.

Vitamin D plays a vital role in calcium absorption, bone mineralisation and muscle function. Inadequate levels can affect skeletal development and, in severe cases, lead to rickets, a condition characterised by soft and weak bones. Children with insufficient vitamin D may experience bone pain, muscle weakness, delayed growth or motor development, and difficulty keeping up with physical activities. However, these symptoms can have several causes and require appropriate medical evaluation.

The hospital emphasised that regular outdoor play, along with a nutritious diet, can contribute significantly to children’s overall health. Activities such as running, cycling, playing outdoor games and participating in age-appropriate sports help strengthen bones and muscles while supporting physical fitness and healthy development.

Sunlight enables the skin to produce vitamin D, although the amount produced varies depending on skin pigmentation, season, time of day, geographical location, clothing and other factors. As excessive ultraviolet radiation can damage the skin, children should receive sensible sun exposure without allowing their skin to burn. There is no single exposure duration that is appropriate for every child. Parents should follow locally appropriate sun-safety guidance and seek medical advice if they suspect vitamin

D deficiency.

A balanced diet is equally important for growing children. Milk, curd, cheese and other calcium-rich foods support bone health, while eggs and oily fish provide dietary vitamin D. Fortified milk, plant-based beverages, breakfast cereals and other fortified products can also contribute, depending on their nutritional content. Green leafy vegetables, pulses, nuts and seeds provide additional nutrients needed for growth. Children following vegetarian or vegan diets may require particular attention to vitamin D and calcium intake.

The hospital advised parents not to overlook persistent bone or joint pain, muscle weakness, unusual fatigue or concerns about a child’s growth and physical development. While these symptoms do not necessarily indicate vitamin D deficiency, timely consultation with a paediatrician can help identify the underlying cause. Vitamin D testing and supplementation should be considered when clinically indicated, with doses determined by a qualified healthcare professional rather than administered indiscriminately.

The Department of Orthopaedics at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, urged parents to establish healthy routines at home by encouraging daily outdoor activities, limiting unnecessary recreational screen time, providing balanced meals and ensuring adequate sleep. Regular physical activity and appropriate nutrition during childhood help lay the foundation for stronger bones and better musculoskeletal health later in life.

The hospital’s message for World Child and Bone Day 2026 is simple: “Healthy Food, Happy Play, Strong Bones All the Way.” By making outdoor play and healthy eating part of everyday life, families can help children build stronger bones and enjoy a healthier childhood.