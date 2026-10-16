World Food Day: Rising Food Adulteration Concerns Put Odisha’s Safety Checks Under Scrutiny

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16: As the world observes World Food Day, concerns over food adulteration in Odisha are once again drawing attention to the safety of everyday food products, from milk, chhena and paneer to fruits, vegetables and popular street foods.

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Repeated raids by food safety officials in Bhubaneswar and other parts of the state have resulted in the seizure of suspected adulterated products. However, questions remain over how effectively enforcement measures are tackling the problem at its source and whether inspections are sufficiently regular across the food supply chain.

The issue has assumed particular significance following several operations targeting suspected fake dairy products and the use of chemicals for fruit ripening.

6,238 Food Samples Collected in Five Years

According to data cited by the Food Safety Department, officials collected 6,238 food samples during inspections at hotels, sweet shops, restaurants and other establishments in Bhubaneswar over the past five years.

Cases were reportedly registered against 460 people in connection with alleged food adulteration, while fines totalling Rs 5.40 lakh were collected.

Although these figures indicate enforcement action, concerns persist over whether the existing measures are sufficient to deter violations and prevent unsafe products from reaching consumers.

The challenge, observers say, extends beyond conducting raids and imposing penalties to identifying the sources of adulteration and ensuring compliance at every stage, from production and transportation to retail sale.

Suspected Adulteration of Chhena and Paneer Raises Concerns

The repeated seizure of suspected adulterated chhena and paneer has put dairy products under particular scrutiny in the state capital.

Milk is sold through tankers at several locations in Bhubaneswar, with vendors claiming that their supplies come from dairy farms and nearby villages. The milk is subsequently used to prepare products such as chhena and paneer for sale.

However, questions have been raised about the regular testing of milk supplied through these channels and the quality of the dairy products made from it.

The recent enforcement drives have renewed calls for closer monitoring of dairy supply chains, including checks on the origins of raw materials and the conditions under which products are manufactured and stored.

Chemical Fruit Ripening Comes Under Scanner

Food safety concerns are not confined to dairy products. The use of chemicals and artificial colours to improve the appearance or preserve the freshness of fruits, vegetables, fish and dried fish has also attracted attention.

Last month, food safety officials raided more than 30 banana warehouses in Bhubaneswar’s Bapuji Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Budha Nagar areas. During the operation, officials seized ethephon used for fruit ripening and destroyed more than one quintal of bananas.

The operation highlighted the need for continued monitoring of fruit storage facilities and markets to prevent the improper use of ripening agents.

Regular inspections are also considered important at roadside food stalls and other eateries, particularly during the festive season, when demand for prepared foods and fresh produce tends to rise.

Street Food Hygiene Also a Concern

Popular street foods such as gupchup, momos, chaat and chowmein are widely consumed across Bhubaneswar. Their popularity has also brought attention to questions surrounding hygiene, food handling and the quality of ingredients used by vendors.

Consumers’ safety depends not only on the quality of raw materials but also on proper storage, clean preparation areas and hygienic handling practices.

Regular checks at markets, restaurants and roadside stalls are therefore important to identify potential violations before they pose risks to the public.

Doctor Calls for Greater Food Safety Awareness

Dr Sudam Sarangi, an oncologist at SUM Hospital, stressed the importance of public awareness about food safety. He cautioned against consuming food containing harmful chemicals and artificial colours and advised people to pay attention to the quality of products they purchase.

He also recommended eating fresh fruits and undergoing regular health check-ups.

Health experts generally emphasise that consumers should buy food from reliable sources, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly and avoid products that appear suspicious. However, identifying adulteration is not always possible through appearance alone, making effective testing and enforcement essential.

Officials Continue Raids Against Adulteration

Food Safety Officer Satyajit Patel said officials were regularly conducting raids at shops selling chhena and paneer. He added that fines were being imposed and traders were being warned against violations.

According to the report, 18 special drives have been conducted across Odisha to curb adulteration in chhena and paneer.

While the department has continued its enforcement efforts, a major challenge remains ensuring that inspections are sustained and that action extends beyond retail outlets to the manufacturing and distribution networks supplying the products.

Stronger Monitoring Needed to Protect Consumers

The concerns emerging on World Food Day underline the importance of a comprehensive approach to food safety in Odisha. Regular inspections, laboratory testing, effective penalties and closer monitoring of production and distribution channels are crucial to preventing adulterated food from entering the market.

For consumers, the issue is immediate and personal: whether the food purchased from shops, markets and roadside stalls is safe to eat.

As enforcement agencies continue their drives, sustained monitoring and greater transparency will be essential to strengthen public confidence and ensure that food safety standards are upheld across the state.