India hands over 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Cuba for Hurricane Melissa relief

Havana, Nov 7: In a gesture of solidarity and humanitarian support, India delivered approximately 20 tonnes of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials to Cuba to help in recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

“Guided by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — India stands in solidarity with the people of Cuba, reaffirming bonds of friendship and humanitarian cooperation,” the Embassy of India in Havana posted on X on Friday.

The consignment carrying HADR assistance arrived in Cuba on Thursday evening aboard a special aircraft from India.

The relief materials include a special Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri (BHISHM) medical trauma unit, essential medicines, electricity generators, tents, bedding, kitchen and hygiene kits, solar lanterns and other essential items to aid recovery efforts.

Earlier on Tuesday, India dispatched 20 tonnes each of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials for Jamaica and Cuba to support recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, reaffirming solidarity with its Global South partners

Taking to X, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said: “Despatched 20 tonnes each of HADR relief materials for Jamaica and Cuba in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. Indian Air Force flight carrying aid, including Arogya Maitri BHISHM Cube, rehabilitation support items, food and daily utilities, medicines, medical equipment, power generators, shelter support and hygiene kits has departed from New Delhi today.”

Expressing gratitude to India, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla took to his social media, stating, “We thank India for the donation of numerous supplies for the victims in the east of Cuba due to hurricane Melissa. Thank you, esteemed EAM S. Jaishankar, for this noble gesture from the Indian government.”

Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest Atlantic storms on record, caused widespread devastation across the Caribbean, leaving dozens dead and communities cut off.

The storm made landfall in Cuba on October 29 as an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami. Cuban authorities said the island suffered “significant damage”, with rising river levels isolating around 140,000 people.

