Israeli President condemns attack on Jewish community event in Sydney

Tel Aviv, Dec 14: Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday condemned the attack on the Jewish community in Australia’s Sydney and offered condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

At least 10 people, including one gunman, have been killed and 12 others are injured after a shooting incident near a Jewish gathering at Bondi Beach in Australia’s Sydney on Sunday evening (local time), local media reported, citing police.

Taking to X, the Israeli President said, “Our hearts go out to our Jewish sisters and brothers in Sydney who have been attacked by vile terrorists as they went to light the first candle of Chanukah.”

He said that he spoke to NSW Jewish Board of Deputies President David Ossip, who was the speaker at the event, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the wounded on behalf of Israel.

“Time and again, we called on the Australian government to take action and fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism that is plaguing Australian society. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jewish community of Sydney and the entire Australian Jewish community at this horrific time,” he added.

A second shooter is among the injured and has been taken into custody, ABC News reported.

Police have said that people still need to avoid Bondi Beach, despite the two shooters having been neutralised. According to police, there is an ongoing bomb threat in the area, and they are working to disarm what they have termed an improvised explosive device (IED), local media reported.

Reacting to the attack, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that he is “appalled” and called the incident the result of “an anti-semitic rampage” in the streets of Australia over the past two years.

“I’m appalled by the murderous shooting attack at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia. These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of ‘Globalise the Intifada’ that were realised today. The Australian government, which received countless warning signs, must come to its senses!” Gideon Sa’ar posted on X.

