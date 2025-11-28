Let’s go! GigaChat neural network to assist cosmonauts aboard the ISS

Moscow, Nov 28:

On November 27, GigaChat embarked aboard Roscosmos State Corporation’s Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft along with an international crew bound for the International Space Station (ISS).

This marks the first experiment in the history of Russian space exploration involving AI integrated into cosmonauts’ workflow during space missions. The crew consists of cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev from Roscosmos, alongside astronaut Christopher Williams.

Roscosmos cosmonauts will be using a specially designed software suite based on GigaChat to maintain professional and personal logs. Previously, they recorded research findings and observations using audio and text notes, which had to be transcribed back on Earth. This tedious task consumed significant time and resources. Now, the new AI-powered system with GigaChat automatically converts voice memos into text and provides efficient tools for post-processing. Cosmonauts can immediately extract key points, summarize texts, adjust writing styles, and prepare reports directly aboard the ISS.

During development, experts from Sber and Speech Technology Center (STC) worked closely with professionals from the Cosmonaut Training Center (part of Roscosmos) and ISS-74 crew to take into account any contingencies and adverse effects, ranging from constant background noise levels of 60–80 dB to possible electromagnetic interference (EMI). Special attention was given to synchronizing the AI with the dictionary of technical terms and abbreviations used by cosmonauts, ensuring highly precise speech recognition even with specialized vocabulary.

Technologically, the solution comprises two components: a server responsible for processing requests and a tablet device with a user-friendly interface. Communication between them occurs seamlessly via the Wi-Fi network installed on the ISS, making the integration straightforward and secure.

Herman Gref, CEO and chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

“The launch of GigaChat on the ISS represents the beginning of a groundbreaking journey towards integrating artificial intelligence into work in space. The Sber-Roscosmos experiment is the first one in the history of the space industry, and we eagerly await its outcomes. Space exploration serves as the ultimate testbed for technological robustness. This is why, collaborating with the Cosmonaut Training Center and future crews, we’ve developed a unique hardware-and-software package tailored specifically for the challenging environment of spaceflight. Equipped with this new toolset, Russian cosmonauts will improve productivity, saving time, their most valuable asset.”

Dmitry Bakanov, director general, Roscosmos State Corporation:

“This event marks merely the start of our collaborative efforts. Our goal is to establish an AI platform supporting both terrestrial and orbital applications in space exploration. Utilizing AI tools in orbit will enhance accuracy in Earth observation imagery, satellite fleet control, and scientific experiments. Plans include developing an autonomous GigaChat-based cosmonaut assistant to support long-duration missions in microgravity and high-radiation environments, thereby relieving crew workloads and boosting mission efficiency.”