Quantum International Corporation Launches GhostLine – A Serverless, End-to-End Encrypted Messenger for Truly Private Communication

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – November 15, 2025) – Quantum International Corporation (OTC: QUAN) today announced the launch of GhostLine, a groundbreaking private messaging platform that operates entirely in the browser – requiring no downloads, accounts, or central servers. With GhostLine, two users can connect directly using secure, one-time connection codes to exchange end-to-end encrypted text, images, and voice messages that disappear without a trace once conversations end.

“Privacy should be effortless,” said the CEO of Quantum International Corporation. “GhostLine demonstrates that users can enjoy real-time, encrypted communication without centralized systems or personal data exposure. When a conversation ends, it’s gone – forever.”

Technology and Innovation

GhostLine sets a new standard for lightweight, secure, and ephemeral communication through several key innovations:

Serverless Architecture: GhostLine runs as a fully static web application. All messages travel directly between users’ browsers over encrypted peer-to-peer connections – no message storage or third-party servers.

One-Time Connection Codes: Users connect securely using short alphanumeric or QR codes, without revealing personal information.

End-to-End Encryption: Each session uses ephemeral keys generated with modern cryptographic standards (ECDH P-256 and AES-GCM).

Ephemeral Messaging: Messages and images self-destruct after a user-defined timer or upon being read, leaving no residual data.

Identity Verification: Users can confirm the authenticity of their connection via a simple safety fingerprint.

Encrypted Voice Calls: GhostLine supports direct, private voice communication over the same secure channel – right from the browser.

Designed for Privacy-First Users

GhostLine serves individuals and professionals who need temporary, secure, and anonymous communication, including:

Journalists, investigators, and researchers conducting confidential exchanges.

Professionals and consultants handling sensitive or regulated information.

Teams managing short-term projects that require non-persistent communication.

Individuals seeking private, ephemeral conversations without data trails.

Availability

GhostLine will be available worldwide beginning November 15, 2025. The platform runs entirely in modern web browsers – no installation or registration required.

GhostLine will be free to use at launch. Quantum International Corporation plans to introduce a premium subscription package offering enhanced functionality and customization options in future updates. Additionally, the company is exploring non-intrusive advertising models and strategic partnership opportunities as part of its broader monetization strategy, while remaining open to discussions with potential buyers or investors interested in expanding the GhostLine ecosystem.

Terms of Service (Summary)

No Accounts or Data Storage: GhostLine does not collect, log, or store user data, messages, or files. All communication is device-to-device. User Responsibility: Users are responsible for shared content and compliance with local laws. Security Disclaimer: While GhostLine employs strong encryption, no system can guarantee absolute security. Compromised devices may still expose data. Prohibited Use: Use of GhostLine for illegal activity, harassment, or rights violations is strictly prohibited. No Warranty: GhostLine is provided “as is,” without guarantees regarding uptime, delivery, or compatibility. Terms Updates: Quantum International Corporation may revise these terms; continued use indicates acceptance of updates.

About Quantum International Corporation

Quantum International Corporation is a technology innovator focused on developing decentralized infrastructure and intelligent Web3 solutions. Through platforms like GhostLine, Quantum International empowers users to engage with blockchain technology in smarter, more accessible, and human-centered ways – bridging the gap between innovation and everyday usability.

Media Contact:

