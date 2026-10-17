A Christmas Regency Collection by Barbara Metzger now available from Histria Books

Oct 17: Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of A Christmas Regency Collection by Barbara Metzger that brings together three Regency romances, Father Christmas, An Enchanted Christmas, and Greetings of the Season. This collection is published by Histria Romance, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding books in the romance genre.

Christmas has a way of upsetting even the best-laid plans, and that is part of the fun in Barbara Metzger’s Regency romances. Across Father Christmas, An Enchanted Christmas, and Greetings of the Season, mistletoe, holiday enchantment, and unexpected turns of fate make room for love and laughter. Snowy manor houses and glittering balls set the scene, while Metzger’s wit keeps the festivities lively.

At a time when holiday reading can feel crowded with familiar promises, these three books offer something more companionable: a chance to spend the season with a writer who knows that affection is often funniest when people are trying hard to behave. Together, they make a welcome gift for longtime Metzger readers and an inviting introduction for newcomers.

Barbara Metzger is the award-winning author of more than three dozen Regency romances and a dozen novellas. Her acclaimed novels, set primarily in Regency-era England, have earned numerous honors, including the Romance Writers of America RITA, the National Readers’ Choice Award, the Madcap Award for humor in romance writing, and two Romantic Times Career Achievement Awards. A former editor, proofreader, greeting-card verse writer, and artist, Metzger also paints, gardens, volunteers at her local library, and enjoys beachcombing on Long Island.

Father Christmas, 200 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-854-0; Greetings of the Season, 274 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-853-3; An Enchanted Christmas, 274 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-855-7 by Barbara Metzger are available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. These titles are also available as ebooks. Titles published under the imprints of Histria Books are distributed in the United States and Canada by Simon & Schuster and in the rest of the world through Unified Book Distribution.