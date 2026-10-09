A Proud Moment for Koraput Coffee as Odisha’s Famous Tribal Coffee Brand Earns Recognition at HAL Sunabeda

Koraput , Oct 9 [UDN}:At HAL Sunabeda, Hon’ble Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented locally produced Koraput Coffee to Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh. The Defence Minister highly appreciated the remarkable initiatives undertaken by the Koraput district administration to promote and popularise this distinctive local product.

On the occasion, as a symbol of the affection and gratitude of the people of Koraput, Koraput Collector Manoj Satyavan Mahajan also presented Koraput Coffee as a special gift to the Hon’ble Chief Minister.

The occasion highlighted Koraput Coffee’s growing recognition and its potential to emerge as a distinctive brand representing the rich identity, natural bounty and entrepreneurial spirit of Koraput.