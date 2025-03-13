A Regal Experience at the Maha Kumbh: Rajarishi Modi’s Grand Hospitality Shines

When it comes to grandeur and royal hospitality for his guests, industrialist Rajarishi Modi, a Singaporean billionaire business leader and founder-chairman of the Smart Group of Companies, truly set a new standard. Popularly known as Dr. M, he is not only a visionary entrepreneur but also a deeply spiritual man with close ties to the Shankaracharyas. Having recently returned to India, he welcomed overseas guests, former royal families, industrialists, saints. spiritual leaders to his palace at the sacred gathering of the Kumbh Mela.

His 15-room palace, sprawling across 1.5 acres, stood as a testament to regal elegance, seamlessly blending tradition with luxury. Rajarishi Modi’s vision was to revive the age-old role of royalty as patrons of religion, fostering meaningful interactions between the nobility and spiritual leaders. This temporary palace, a symbol of opulence and devotion, offered guests exclusive amenities, including a private ghat, personal boats, and a dedicated hospitality team, ensuring an experience of unmatched comfort and spirituality.

Designed by renowned Australian architects, the palace was equipped with state-of-the-art modern amenities, offering an unmatched experience of comfort and tradition. Speaking about his vision, Dr. Modi shared, “Over the entire period, I hosted over 7200 people at the Kumbh. For me, it was a great opportunity to bring the focus back on Adi Shankaracharya and his Advaita philosophy, which united people under the umbrella of Sanatana Dharma. My attempt was to continue his legacy and take it forward.” “Kumbh is not just an event; it is a global spiritual phenomenon that connects humanity to its deeper purpose. My Palace offered an environment where seekers could experience the essence of Kumbh while embracing wellness, mindfulness, and personal transformation in a world class infrastructure and services,” India is not only about spirituality and centuries old wisdom but also about hospitality “Atithi Devo Bhava”said Rajarishi Modi.

I was also privileged to have received the blessings of all four Shankaracharyas—Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati, and Shankaracharya Bharati Teerth—during a significant gathering at the Maha Kumbh 2025. During my time at the sacred event, I engaged in deep discussions with the Shankaracharyas, exploring insights on the interconnectedness of humanity. Their conversations focused on fostering a shared understanding of human unity, inspiring global peace, and encouraging coexistence.