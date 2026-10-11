AIKYAM 2026 Brings India’s Living Heritage to Life at Lukshmi Vilas Palace

Rasa & Realism explores Vadodara’s artistic legacy and its cultural confluences with Europe through art, architecture, royal heritage, and cross-cultural dialogue

Vadodara, October 11, 2026:The second edition of Sopaan’s AIKYAM, Rasa & Realism, brought India’s living heritage into focus in Vadodara today, bringing together art, architecture, history and cultural exchange. Rooted in the city’s distinctive artistic legacy and its history of intercultural influences, the programme explored the confluences between Indian and European traditions, creating opportunities for cross-cultural dialogue and new perspectives on shared heritage.

The 2026 edition is supported by Gujarat Tourism, Hon’ble Dr Hemang Joshi, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Vadodara, Dr Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Incredible India, Vadodara Municipal Corporation and Baroda Heritage Trust, with the European Union Delegation to India as a partner. Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands are participating as partner countries.

The programme opened with Conversations on Art in Vadodara at the FGI Auditorium, featuring Maharani Dr Radhikaraje Gaekwad and internationally recognised art expert Deborah Swallow. Dr Radhikaraje Gaekwad explored Vadodara’s intercultural character and the art collections at Lukshmi Vilas Palace, reflecting the city’s history of artistic patronage and exchange. Deborah Swallow focused on art conservation and restoration, highlighting the importance of preserving artistic heritage for future generations. Together, the conversations set the tone for the day’s exploration of cultural legacies and their continuing relevance.

The opening session was followed by a city tour, including a visit to theMaharaja Fatesingh Museum, where guests explored the collection of works by Raja Ravi Varma. The visit offered an opportunity to engage with the artist’s contribution to Indian visual culture and his enduring association with Vadodara’s artistic history. The tour also took participants around Sur Sagar Lake, offering a glimpse of the city’s urban landscape and heritage.

Lunch at Gazra Cafe added another dimension to the programme, focusing on the inclusion of marginalised communities and the work undertaken by non-governmental organisations in the city. The engagement highlighted how heritage and culture can also create opportunities for wider community participation and social inclusion.

The afternoon moved toLukshmi Vilas Palace, one of Vadodara’s most distinctive landmarks and an important example of Indo-Saracenic architecture. Guests attended a private tour of the palace, offering an opportunity to experience the architectural character and royal heritage of the Gaekwadi era.

The palace provided the setting forMyth Made Manifest (Anubhuti), a cross-cultural theatrical presentation inspired by the female protagonists portrayed in Raja Ravi Varma’s celebrated works. The presentation explored themes of mythology, divinity, femininity, identity and human emotion, bringing artistic traditions and interpretations into conversation.

Commenting on the programme,Mr Siddhaant Mohta, Director, Sopaan, said, “AIKYAM brings together art, heritage, architecture, performance and ideas to create experiences that extend beyond individual disciplines. Vadodara, with its extraordinary cultural legacy and history of exchanges between Indian and European traditions, provides a distinctive setting for this engagement. From Raja Ravi Varma and the Maharaja Fatesingh Museum to the grandeur of Lukshmi Vilas Palace and Myth Made Manifest, the programme creates opportunities to rediscover our heritage and connect it with contemporary perspectives. Through AIKYAM, we hope to foster deeper cultural dialogue and create connections that allow these stories to resonate with new audiences.”

Reflecting on the significance of the programme, Maharani Dr Radhikaraje Gaekwad said, “Vadodara’s artistic and cultural identity has been shaped by generations of patronage, creativity and exchange. The legacy of Raja Ravi Varma and the cultural traditions associated with the Gaekwadi court are an important part of this history. AIKYAM provides a platform to bring these legacies into contemporary conversations, while recognising the cultural influences and exchanges that have shaped the city. It is deeply gratifying to see our heritage preserved, reinterpreted and celebrated in ways that keep it alive for future generations.”

Reinforcing Vadodara’s position as a city where heritage and contemporary cultural engagement come together, Shri Arun Mahesh Babu, Municipal Commissioner, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, said, “Vadodara’s rich cultural heritage, reflected in its palaces, museums, architecture and artistic traditions, is an important part of the city’s identity. Its history also speaks of cultural exchange and the coming together of diverse influences. Initiatives such as AIKYAM offer an opportunity to showcase this legacy, encourage dialogue between Indian and international cultural traditions, and connect our heritage with new generations. Such engagements strengthen Vadodara’s cultural presence while fostering a deeper appreciation of the city’s history and its continuing evolution.”

The day concluded with a Royal Dinner hosted by Maharani Dr Radhikaraje Gaekwad and Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad of Baroda, offering guests an opportunity to experience the culinary traditions and hospitality associated with the Gaekwadi royal household.