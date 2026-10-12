AION UT Cross Makes Global Debut as GAC Showcases All-Star Lineup at 2026 Paris Motor Show

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Engineering for a better life. On October 12, the 91st Paris Motor Show opened at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. GAC showcased six flagship models across its GAC, AION and HYPTEC lineups, covering BEV, PHEV and HEV technologies across sedans, SUVs and MPVs. The AION UT Cross, developed with a deep understanding of European mobility needs, made its global debut.

Developed by the GAC Milan Design Center, AION UT Cross is a light off-road crossover EV that combines hatchback agility, wagon-like space and SUV-level capability. Its stylish design and exclusive Cross package are tailored to European aesthetics and diverse lifestyles.

Safety is a key strength, with high-strength steel accounting for 71% of the body. The vehicle features a 2.1-meter V-shaped cavity side curtain airbag and a high-safety Magazine Battery, providing comprehensive protection for the whole family. With a segment-leading 2,750 mm wheelbase, AION UT Cross offers 440 liters of luggage space. Folding the rear seats creates a flat extended cargo area, while 24 storage compartments and a roof rack provide ample space for camping and outdoor gear. Its chassis has been specially tuned for European road conditions, with 147 mm ground clearance when fully loaded for confident urban and outdoor driving. AION UT Cross delivers up to 400 km of WLTP range, while fast charging from 30% to 80% takes just 24 minutes.

Also on display were the AION UT and AION V, both already popular in Europe. Both are made in Europe and have earned five-star Euro NCAP safety ratings, embodying GAC’s commitment to vehicles built in Europe, tested in Europe, and engineered for Europe.

Looking ahead, GAC will introduce more global strategic models, including HYPTEC HT and GAC GS7 PHEV, further expanding its European product lineup. By responding to the real needs of European users, GAC will continue to offer locally tailored new energy vehicles and more diverse mobility choices.

For further information about GAC, please visit https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

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