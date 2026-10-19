Altimetrik Opens Healthcare & Life Sciences Center of Excellence in Hyderabad

Launches PharmaOS as the Center’s first offering, taking clients from concept to validation in a week

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Altimetrik, an AI engineering company, today opened its Healthcare & Life Sciences Center of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad to accelerate AI innovation for its clients. The Center’s first launch is PharmaOS, Altimetrik’s agentic AI framework for life sciences, built on Altimetrik’s ALTi AIOS™ (operating system), with more offerings to be built alongside clients across the industry. With PharmaOS, the Center promises to take clients from a defined concept to a validated, governed AI agentic workflow in one week, helping organizations move quickly from an initial idea to a working, validated use case.

The CoE brings together AI engineers and life sciences specialists to build agents that meet regulatory requirements, trace every output to trusted sources and keep people accountable for decisions. The Center is part of Altimetrik’s 22,000 sq ft office at Phoenix Equinox in Gachibowli, near HITEC City, which is home to more than 300+ Altimetrik employees. It will support work across drug discovery, clinical development, commercial operations, manufacturing, patient engagement and care delivery.

“Enterprises want AI that delivers meaningful outcomes, and in healthcare and life sciences, that means engineering solutions that are grounded in industry context, regulatory requirements and trusted data. PharmaOS is our first offering from the Healthcare & Life Sciences Center of Excellence, designed to help global customers build and scale governed AI agents across critical workflows. Hyderabad’s deep pharma expertise and technology talent make it the right home for this Center, bringing together the capabilities needed to deliver practical, industry-specific innovation,” said Raj Sundaresan, Chief Executive Officer, Altimetrik.

PharmaOS connects AI agents to life sciences workflows

Built on Altimetrik’s ALTi AIOS™ framework, PharmaOS brings together more than 35 purpose-built agents and accelerators spanning commercial operations, clinical and regulatory evidence review, manufacturing and quality, responsible AI and data modernization. The framework connects them to enterprise processes and trusted data, traces their outputs to source evidence and keeps people responsible for decisions. This approach allows organizations to apply AI to tasks such as clinical study report review, GxP compliance checks and batch-release readiness, while building governed capabilities that can be reused across teams and workflows.

PharmaOS is designed to work with leading enterprise AI ecosystems, including Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI, with model flexibility supported by its underlying architecture.

A one-week path from concept to production-grade execution

Alongside PharmaOS, Altimetrik is introducing a one-week delivery model designed to shorten the time between identifying an AI use case and assessing its potential for deployment. Given a defined business challenge, agreed data access and a bounded workflow, life sciences specialists and AI engineers use reusable agents and industry-specific accelerators to build an executable workflow within a week.

The engagement incorporates security, observability, source traceability, quality checks, human decision rights and a measurable business KPI from the outset. Clients can therefore assess an agentic workflow in its enterprise context and make an informed decision on the next stage of investment.

“Across healthcare and life sciences, organizations must move faster without compromising patient safety or compliance. AI can transform that value chain, but only when it works within a regulated and governed environment and earns the trust of the teams who own the outcomes. PharmaOS is our first offering from the Center, giving clients a validated agent on their own data in a week, and the start of a broader portfolio we’ll co-create with clients across the industry,” said Ramji Vasudevan, Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences, Altimetrik.

“In pharma, AI’s value comes from helping our teams work faster while preserving trust in the evidence and accountability for decisions. PharmaOS brings together capabilities we look for: agents built for life sciences workflows, outputs traceable to trusted sources, and human oversight. This foundation supports the responsible use of AI in developing pharmaceutical products, building trust in technology to serve the larger purpose of healthcare and life sciences—improving patient care and outcomes,” said Dr Vivek Jha, Global Healthcare Pharma Leader, Co-Founder DANRICX.

Hyderabad strengthens Altimetrik’s India expansion

Altimetrik chose Hyderabad to place the CoE close to the pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations whose workflows will shape its life sciences offerings. The city’s pool of clinical, regulatory, quality and engineering specialists will support the development of those offerings for global clients. Following its recent expansion in Pune, which took its global workforce past 10,000, the Hyderabad launch gives Altimetrik a dedicated industry-focused center in India and expands the role of its India teams in global AI engineering delivery.

Learn more about the CoE.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is an AI engineering company helping some of the most revered and iconic enterprises modernize systems, data, and processes at the heart of their business, so they can move faster, operate more efficiently, and innovate continuously. Through ALTi AIOS™, its AI-native operating system, Altimetrik combines the latest AI capabilities with deep engineering expertise to help clients solve complex challenges, accelerate modernization, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Altimetrik’s clients get access to the latest AI innovations while maintaining flexibility to choose the right technologies for their business, through trusted relationships with OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic, Databricks, and major hyperscalers.

A member of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for AI Excellence, the Forum’s global hub for shaping responsible AI, Altimetrik is also recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in multiple Everest Group PEAK Matrix® assessments, including Software Product Engineering Services (2026), Enterprise Quality Engineering Services (2025), and Digital Engineering Services for BFSI and Life Sciences.

Learn more at altimetrik.com

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