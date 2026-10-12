Arirang TV, Teams Up with Shindong, Kwon Hyuk-soo and Yujeong to Showcase Gyeongbuk’s “Flavors and Charms” to the World!

– A single journey through the food, travel and culture of Mungyeong, Pohang, Gyeongju and Andong…showcasing Gyeongbuk’s appeal to global audiences

「K-FOOD: Gyeongbuk Edition」

Premieres on Arirang TV on October 14 at 9:00 a.m. (KST)

Airs every Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. (KST) for four weeks.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Arirang TV (CEO Kim Tae-jeong) will air “K-FOOD: Gyeongbuk Edition,” a global promotional program that showcases the diverse culinary and tourism offerings of Gyeongsangbuk-do to audiences around the world, every Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. (KST) for four weeks starting October 14.

Set in Mungyeong, Pohang, Gyeongju and Andong, the series is a “taste road variety” show that weaves regional signature dishes, tourist attractions, history and culture, and hands-on experiences into a single travel story. The cast members form a “Taste Crew,” sampling local food for themselves and enjoying a range of tours and activities, while turning photos and videos shot on their travels into social media content to share Gyeongbuk’s appeal with global viewers.

Kwon Hyuk-soo, Yujeong and Harin make up Team A, while Shindong, Lim Do-hwa and Seungwoo form Team B.

Episode 1: Mungyeong edition spotlights the Mungyeong Coal Museum, Jinnamgyoban, rail bike and Mungyeong Saejae, presenting the region’s industrial heritage and natural scenery alongside signature local foods such as spicy freshwater fish stew and Yakdol pork.

Episode 2: Pohang edition visits Yeongildae Beach, Jukdo Market, SpaceWalk and Homigot, introducing Pohang’s signature dishes — snow crab and mulhoe (chilled raw fish soup) — together with the scenery of the East Sea and hands-on tourism.

Episode 3: Gyeongju edition explores the Gyeongju National Museum, Gyochon Village, House of the Gyeongju Choi Clan, Luge World and Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond, shedding light on Silla’s history and traditional culture as well as a new side of Gyeongju that younger visitors can enjoy.

Episode 4: Andong edition takes place in Hahoe Folk Village, Sinse-dong Mural Village and Andong Old Market, capturing local dishes such as heotjesatbap, gan-godeungeo (salted mackerel) and Andong jjimdak, together with traditional culture and contemporary travel content.

A distinguishing feature of the program is that it does not focus on the food alone: it also showcases the history, people, nature, tourism and experiences of the regions where that food was born. The series is further designed so that global viewers can experience Gyeongbuk in a more approachable way, by showing the cast creating their own social media content and taking on a dance challenge.

Through this program, Arirang TV plans to extend the world’s growing interest in K-FOOD to regional tourism in Gyeongbuk and — by promoting the food, history, nature and cultural appeal of Mungyeong, Pohang, Gyeongju and Andong overseas — to contribute to enhancing Gyeongsangbuk-do’s global tourism brand value and revitalizing regional tourism.

Broadcast Information

Arirang TV: K-FOOD: Gyeongbuk Edition

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@BeMyKorea

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