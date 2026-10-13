Avid Organics Announces Plans for First U.S. Manufacturing Facility

Glycine and glycolic acid production targeted for 2028; up to US$50 million planned for U.S. operations through 2035

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Avid Organics Private Limited today announced plans to establish its first manufacturing facility outside India in the United States through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avid Organics America Inc., which currently distributes the company’s products in the U.S. market.

Avid Organics America Inc. plans to invest up to US$50 million across its U.S. operations through 2035. The investment will support manufacturing infrastructure, process technology and the development of local operating capabilities.

Targeted to begin operations in 2028, the proposed facility will initially manufacture glycine and glycolic acid in technical and cosmetic grades, with scope for capacity expansion over time. Avid Organics is in active discussions to finalize the site.

The facility will complement Avid Organics’ manufacturing base in India, strengthening its ability to serve North American customers through local production.

“The United States is a strategic market for Avid Organics. Establishing local manufacturing represents an important step in our long-term growth plans,” said Dheeraj Jain, CEO & MD of Avid Organics. “We intend to build on the manufacturing and process expertise developed in India to establish a lasting presence in the U.S. market, supported by local capabilities and closer engagement with customers.”

Further details on the facility will be announced as the project progresses.

About Avid Organics

Avid Organics Private Limited is an India-headquartered specialty chemicals manufacturer serving customers across international markets. Its portfolio spans glycine, glycolic acid and derivatives, bio-based chemistries and mineral solutions. The company serves industries including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, animal nutrition, personal care and cosmetics, home care, and industrial and institutional cleaning.

Avid Organics America Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary established to develop the group’s commercial and manufacturing presence in the United States.

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