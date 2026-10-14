Bank of America Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bank of America reported its third quarter 2026 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

A Form 8-K containing Bank of America’s financial results is also available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

Investor Conference Call information

Chair and CEO Brian Moynihan and Executive Vice President and CFO Alastair Borthwick will discuss the financial results in an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international), and the conference ID is 79795. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Investors can listen to live audio of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s Investor Relations website.

Replay information for Investor Conference Call

Investors can access replays of the investor conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon on October 14 through 11:59 p.m. ET on October 23.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors may contact

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters may contact

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.743.3356

jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com

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