BC.GAME’s BC Engine surpasses $10 million in rewards in six months after launch

Launched in April 2026, BC Engine has reached a major milestone in cumulative rewards, strengthening its role as a core value-sharing mechanism within the BC.GAME ecosystem

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BC.GAME – the award-winning global online entertainment platform – can announce that its BC Engine has surpassed 10 million BCD in cumulative rewards, equivalent to more than US$10 million, just six months after its launch on April 8, 2026.

The milestone highlights the rapid growth of BC Engine, which has evolved from an hourly reward mechanism into an increasingly important pillar of the BC.GAME ecosystem, connecting $BC holders, platform activity, and gaming partners through recurring value distribution.

From launch to $10 million in six months

Since its introduction, BC Engine has recorded consistent growth in cumulative rewards.

On May 28, participating $BC holders had earned more than 2.1 million BCD. By July 28, cumulative rewards had exceeded 5 million BCD, reaching 8.6 million BCD by September 18.

Now, just six months after launch, the figure has surpassed 10 million BCD, representing nearly fivefold growth since late May.

BC Engine allows eligible $BC holders to earn BCD rewards through hourly settlement rounds. The reported US$10 million represents rewards already earned through completed settlements, rather than projected returns or changes in $BC’s market price.

Building a stronger BC.GAME ecosystem

Beyond the milestone itself, BC Engine is becoming a key component of BC.GAME’s long-term ecosystem strategy.

Unlike conventional promotional rewards, BC Engine connects platform activity with recurring value distribution, creating ongoing incentives for participation and strengthening the utility of $BC.

Through the introduction of Engine Nodes, partners including BC Originals, Croco Gaming and BETBY, have become part of the expanding reward ecosystem, connecting different gaming products and providers through a shared value distribution mechanism.

For users, BC Engine provides recurring rewards and transparent settlement records. For ecosystem partners, it creates deeper connections with the platform and its community. Together, these mechanisms are designed to strengthen long-term engagement, build trust and support a more interconnected gaming ecosystem.

Supporting BC.GAME’s global expansion

BC Engine’s growth comes alongside BC.GAME’s continued international expansion.

In 2026, BC.GAME strengthened its regulated presence in Mexico and partnered with Mexican football legend Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa as a brand ambassador, reinforcing its localization strategy in Latin America.

As BC.GAME continues to develop its international operations, BC Engine serves as an increasingly important mechanism connecting platform growth, $BC utility and ecosystem participation.

Surpassing US$10 million in just six months marks a significant step toward BC.GAME’s vision of building a more connected, participation-driven gaming ecosystem.

Adrian Chen, Senior Legal Counsel at BC.GAME, said: “Achieving 10 million BCD in rewards in the first six months of the BC Engine demonstrates the success and rapid growth of our rewards programme and adoption amongst players. We look forward to rewarding even more BCD in the coming months as we continue to scale our ecosystem globally.”

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a global online gaming and entertainment platform offering casino, sportsbook and digital asset-based products across international markets where permitted.

Since 2017, BC.GAME has developed a crypto-native entertainment ecosystem focused on product innovation, community participation and global partnerships. Its native token, $BC, powers ecosystem utilities including BC Engine, which provides recurring BCD rewards to eligible participants.

For more information, visit https://bc.game/bc.

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