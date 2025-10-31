Bihar polls: NDA releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, promises one crore jobs, infra projects

New Delhi, Oct 31: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday unveiled a joint manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’, for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, promising several measures, including the provision of one crore government jobs.

The NDA ‘Sankalp Patra’ was released by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP chief J.P. Nadda in Patna this morning and comes less than a week before the Phase 1 voting. All the leaders of the NDA parties, including Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, and Upendra Kushwaha, were present on the dais.

The manifesto makes mega promises to provide a crore government jobs in a state known for massive migration of workers.

Special focus has been on women empowerment schemes, including an ambitious target of turning one crore women into ‘lakhpati didis’, effectively empowering them to earn a lakh annually, besides offering financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The manifesto promises a major infrastructure push in the state that includes the construction of four international airports and expressways.

Samrat Choudhary, the state Finance Minister, while briefing the media about the manifesto later, said, “The NDA promises to give one crore plus government jobs and employment, will conduct a skills census, create skill-based employment, and establish Bihar as a global learning centre with mega learning centres in every district.”

The biggest announcement was about employment opportunities. The NDA has promised to conduct a skill census to provide skill-based employment to every youth in Bihar.

“We will establish Bihar as a global skilling centre with Mega Skill Centres in every district,” read the manifesto.

Through the Chief Minister’s Women’s Employment Scheme, financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh will be provided to women.

The manifesto promises Rs one lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure, seven new expressways under the Bihar Gati Shakti initiative, metro services in four new cities, a mega skill centre in every city, industries in every district and 10 new business parks, defence corridors and a semiconductor manufacturing park, among others.

A few days ago, the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), released its manifesto titled ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran,’ promising to pass a law within 20 days of forming government, to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

