BMC Sets Seven-Day Deadline for Road Repairs, Streetlight and Power Safety Ahead of Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (UDN): The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed officials and utility agencies to complete road repairs and address electricity-related problems within seven days as the capital prepares for Durga Puja 2026.

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The deadline was announced at a coordination meeting chaired by BMC Mayor Sulochana Das to review festival preparations, infrastructure readiness, public safety and traffic management. BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana, additional commissioners, corporators, standing committee chairpersons and senior civic officials attended the meeting, along with representatives of police, traffic police, fire services and utility agencies.

Road Repairs and Streetlight Restoration Prioritised

Puja committee representatives raised concerns over potholes, damaged roads and non-functional streetlights in several parts of the city. They also sought the removal of roadside encroachments and overhanging tree branches to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and immersion processions.

Responding to these concerns, the civic body directed agencies, including GAIL, WATCO and TPCODL, to restrict their work to repairing roads already excavated for utility purposes. Fresh road digging has been prohibited for the time being to prevent further disruption ahead of the festival.

TPCODL has also been instructed to remove loose and dangling electrical wires along roads to reduce the risk of accidents during the celebrations.

Immersion Arrangements Get Special Attention

The administration reviewed preparations for idol immersion, including access roads, lighting and the availability of equipment at designated locations.

Temporary immersion ponds have been created at five locations along the Kuakhai and Daya rivers. Police and puja committees have called for better lighting and wider approach roads at these sites, as well as additional cranes and JCB machines to facilitate orderly immersion.

The arrangements are intended to improve crowd movement and reduce difficulties during the final stages of the festivities.

36 Parking Zones Identified

To manage the anticipated influx of devotees, the BMC has identified 36 parking areas across the city. Officials also reviewed sanitation, fire safety and arrangements for Ravan Dahan.

Coordination among civic authorities, police and utility providers will be crucial to maintaining access to pandals, preventing congestion and ensuring essential services remain functional throughout the festival.

Security Deployment Planned Across Three Sectors

For security management, Bhubaneswar has been divided into three sectors. According to the meeting details, 40 platoons of police personnel will be deployed under the supervision of around 300 officers.

Three companies of CRPF personnel will assist the security arrangements, alongside striking forces, NDRF teams, Quick Action Teams and Quick Response Teams.

The coordinated deployment is aimed at maintaining law and order and responding promptly to emergencies during the festival.

With the seven-day deadline in place, the BMC and other agencies face the task of completing essential repairs and safety measures before the celebrations gather pace. Timely execution will be key to ensuring safer roads, better-lit public spaces and smoother movement for devotees across Bhubaneswar.