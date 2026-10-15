Bybit Spot Now Supports Percentage of Volume (POV) Orders, Giving Traders Better Flexibility and Greater Control

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, announced the launch of Percentage of Volume (POV) orders on its Spot exchange, giving traders a more controlled way to execute large trades.

POV Order was first made available to Futures traders on Bybit in May 2026, and has since recorded 9x growth in user base with an average monthly trading volume per capita at over $300,000 in its initial 4 months.

POV automatically splits large buy or sell orders into smaller trades, adjusting their size in real time to market volume or order-book liquidity. This allows sizable positions to be built or exited gradually, with execution better paced to actual market activity, helping reduce slippage and limit the market impact that large orders can otherwise create. For traders and institutions managing significant volume on Spot, the result is more predictable execution, greater control over entry and exit prices, and reduced exposure to unfavorable fills.

Key Advantages of POV Orders

VWAP-style execution: Trades are paced based on actual market activity instead of relying solely on fixed intervals, helping achieve prices close to the benchmark.

Trades are paced based on actual market activity instead of relying solely on fixed intervals, helping achieve prices close to the benchmark. Enhanced discretion: Order sizes adjust in line with market flow, making activity difficult for high-frequency traders to detect.

Order sizes adjust in line with market flow, making activity difficult for high-frequency traders to detect. Multiple execution modes: Users can choose between aggressive Taker execution or fee-efficient Maker placement based on urgency.

Users can choose between aggressive Taker execution or fee-efficient Maker placement based on urgency. Built-in slippage control: Execution slows down when liquidity is insufficient, helping avoid unfavorable fills.

Execution slows down when liquidity is insufficient, helping avoid unfavorable fills. Flexible stop conditions: A maximum duration and/or total quantity can be set to control when the strategy ends.

The mechanism supports advanced traders and trading desks dealing with potentially market-moving trades. POV orders are driven by a participation rate, which defines the percentage of market volume or available order book depth that an order will execute against. The system continuously monitors market conditions and adjusts the size of each sub-order accordingly. When trading activity is low, execution slows down. When activity increases, execution speeds up to maintain the target participation rate.

Three Modes for Spot Trading

Traded Volume: Sizes sub-orders based on market trading volume. Opposite-Side Liquidity: Executes Taker limit orders based on opposing order-book depth. Same-Side Liquidity: Places Post-Only Maker orders at the best bid or ask.

The feature is now officially supported on Bybit Spot. To get started, traders can navigate to a supported Spot trading pair, select POV from the order-type menu, and configure the parameters.

Participation rate, order frequency, and stop conditions can be customized to match individual execution priorities. No additional strategy fees apply, and standard Spot trading fees remain applicable.

Terms and conditions apply. Users may read more about POV Order before trading on Bybit Spot and POV Orders Now Live on Bybit Spot.

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That’s why we’re building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world’s finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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