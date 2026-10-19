BYLD Crucial Learning India Highlights Enterprise Outcomes as Indian Workplace Engagement Falls to a Four-Year Low

GURUGRAM, India,October 19, 2026: BYLD Crucial Learning India, the authorised licensee for Crucial Learning in India, today shared the outcomes Indian enterprises are seeing from its behavioural leadership development programmes and leadership communication training, as new research shows engagement in Indian workplaces at its lowest point in four years.

In today’s scenario, 23% of Indian employees were engaged in 2025, and engagement among managers fell from 39% to 30% in a single year. When Gallup and the Institute of Directors (India) asked senior leaders what is driving quiet quitting, 31% pointed to low trust in leadership or poor communication. Asked what would help, 40% called for building managers’ ability to hold meaningful coaching conversations, and 39% for enabling managers to drive accountability.

Those are precisely the behaviours Crucial Learning’s approach to leadership development is designed to build. Rather than teaching generic “soft skills”, its behavioural leadership development programmes target specific, high-stakes moments at work: the performance conversation a manager keeps postponing, the broken commitment nobody raises, the concern a team discusses after the meeting instead of in it.

A track record across Indian enterprise

BYLD Crucial Learning India has partnered with more than 300 enterprise clients on leadership development and certified over 1.2 lakh leaders in India, drawing on 25 years of behavioural science research behind the Crucial Learning portfolio. Its work spans technology and GCCs, consumer internet, pharma and healthcare, manufacturing and engineering, agri-inputs, financial and professional services, and telecom.

Organisations that have worked with BYLD Crucial Learning India include Swiggy, Eaton, Chambal Fertilisers, Mercer, Wipro, Microsoft, Accenture, Genpact, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, BASF, Bombardier, Larsen & Toubro, Panasonic, Bosch, Abbott Healthcare, Dr. Reddy’s, Motilal Oswal, Hero Cycles, Globant and Xceedance.

Programmes are delivered in four formats (live, virtual, blended and on-demand) and can be customised to an organisation’s industry, culture and team structure. For enterprises that want to scale the skills internally, BYLD offers Train-the-Trainer certification , which equips in-house facilitators to run the programmes across their own workforce. Xceedance is one example: its trainers were certified in 2021 and have since run two to three internal batches of Crucial Conversations® every year for managers and above.

The outcomes Indian enterprises are seeing

Across enterprise rollouts in India, BYLD Crucial Learning India reports results that reach well beyond the classroom:

90% of participants report measurable behaviour change within six months.

7 months is the average payback on training investment across enterprise rollouts.

74% lift in team productivity, as reported by managers after rollout.

4.8 out of 5 average learner satisfaction across India cohorts from 2024 to 2026.

HR and L&D leaders can explore the full portfolio of Crucial Learning programmes , from leadership communication training such as Crucial Conversations® for Mastering Dialogue and Crucial Conversations® for Accountability to Crucial Influence®, Crucial Teams®, Getting Things Done® and The Power of Habit™.

About BYLD Crucial Learning India

BYLD Group is the authorised licensee for Crucial Learning in India, offering behavioural leadership development programmes and leadership communication training to enterprises across the country. Crucial Learning combines social science research with innovative instructional design to offer award-winning courses and assessments that help individuals, teams and organisations improve performance. Its portfolio includes Crucial Conversations® for Mastering Dialogue, Crucial Conversations® for Accountability, Crucial Influence®, Crucial Teams®, Getting Things Done® and The Power of Habit™, alongside assessments including the Strength Deployment Inventory (SDI). Programmes are available live, virtually, in blended formats and on demand, with certification for in-house facilitators. Learn more at Crucial Learning India .