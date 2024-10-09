Kanpur, 09 October 2024: In a significant step towards enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity readiness, C3iHub at IIT Kanpur has launched the “Cyber Commando Training Program,” a specialized six-month residential course designed to equip participants with cutting-edge skills in cybersecurity. This initiative is a collaboration between the Union Home Ministry and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The launch ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Mr. Rajesh Kumar, CEO of I4C, MHA; Mr. Mayank Ghildiyal, Deputy Director of I4C, MHA; Dr. Tanima Hajra, Interim CEO and COO; Mr. A.K. Mishra, CFO; and Mr. Rohit Negi, CSO of C3iHub.

Under the “Cyber Commando Training Program,” a specialized unit of trained cyber commandos will be established within the States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Police Organizations (CPOs) to address the growing threats in the nation’s cybersecurity landscape. These trained cyber commandos will assist States/UTs and central agencies in safeguarding the digital space. During the launch, Prof. Amalendu Chandra, Acting Director of IIT Kanpur, highlighted the significance of the initiative in strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity, stating, “The Cyber Commando Training Program is a crucial step in India’s efforts to protect its digital infrastructure. The collaboration between C3iHub, I4C, and the Union Home Ministry reflects our shared commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce capable of responding to the growing sophistication of cyber threats facing the country.” Prof. Sandeep K. Shukla, Program Director of C3iHub at IIT Kanpur, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the program, stating, “This training program is not just about imparting knowledge; it is about building a resilient and proactive cybersecurity framework for India. These professionals will serve in critical roles, from conducting security assessments to responding to cyber incidents, ensuring that our institutions are well-protected.”

A total of 38 officials from various Central and State police forces will participate in an intensive training program. The participants will receive comprehensive, hands-on training in diverse aspects of cybersecurity, equipping them to address complex cyber threats, manage security incidents, and implement robust defense mechanisms across multiple sectors.

This training program marks a vital step in strengthening India’s cybersecurity capabilities. By training skilled professionals, it aims to enhance the nation’s resilience against evolving cyber threats.