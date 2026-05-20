From the Narrow Lanes of Punjab to Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery at Bombay Gastro & Cancer Institute, Bathinda — Dr. Raman Garg’s Patient-First Philosophy

In today’s rapidly evolving world of modern medicine, advanced technology and minimally invasive surgical techniques are transforming patient care across the globe.

But according to Dr. Raman Garg , Surgical Gastroenterologist and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon at Bombay Gastro & Cancer Institute, Bathinda, the true identity of a surgeon is not defined only by technology, degrees, or operation numbers.

It is defined by one deeply personal thought:

“What if my own family member was under the knife?”

This is not merely a statement.

It is the philosophy that guides every surgery performed by Dr. Raman Garg.

Whether it is laparoscopic gallbladder surgery, complex hernia repair, gastrointestinal surgery, or advanced minimally invasive procedures, every surgical decision is taken with the same honesty, responsibility, precision, and care that one would expect while treating their own loved ones.

Over the years, this patient-first philosophy has helped Dr. Raman Garg emerge as one of the trusted names in advanced laparoscopic surgery in Bathinda and the Malwa region.

A Journey Built on Hard Work, Vision, and Determination

Born in the humble village of Aspal Kalan in Punjab, Dr. Raman Garg comes from a simple family where both his parents served as school teachers.

There was no medical background, no hospital legacy, and no established healthcare empire behind him.

His journey from the narrow lanes of a Punjab village to becoming a super-specialist surgeon was built entirely through dedication, discipline, perseverance, and years of hard work.

After completing advanced medical and surgical training, Dr. Raman Garg further trained at prestigious institutes including Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai — one of India’s renowned centres for advanced healthcare and minimally invasive surgery.

Despite opportunities elsewhere, he returned to Bathinda with a clear vision:

to bring advanced laparoscopic and gastrointestinal surgery closer to the people of Punjab and surrounding regions, so that patients would not always need to travel to metropolitan cities for modern surgical care.

Advancing Laparoscopic Surgery in Bathinda and the Malwa Region

Over the last 20+ years, Dr. Raman Garg has successfully performed more than 10,000 laparoscopic surgeries, including:

* 1,000+ laparoscopic hernia surgeries

* Complex and recurrent hernia repairs

* Advanced gastrointestinal laparoscopic procedures

* 800+ laparoscopic gallbladder surgeries in a single year

He is regarded by many patients as one of the pioneers of advanced laparoscopic and gastrointestinal surgery in Bathinda and the Malwa belt.

At a time when minimally invasive surgery was still gradually gaining acceptance in smaller cities, Dr. Raman Garg strongly advocated the benefits of laparoscopic surgery, including:

* Smaller cuts and minimal pain

* Faster recovery after surgery

* Early mobility

* Reduced hospital stay

* Better cosmetic outcomes

* Quicker return to normal life

Today, advanced minimally invasive procedures form a major part of patient care at Bombay Gastro & Cancer Institute, Bathinda.

“Every Patient Is Someone’s Family”

According to Dr. Raman Garg, surgery is never just about performing an operation.

Behind every patient entering the operation theatre stands an anxious family waiting outside with fear, hope, emotions, and trust.

That is why every surgical decision — whether selecting the surgical technique, planning treatment, choosing the type of mesh, or deciding postoperative recovery protocols — is made with one central thought in mind:

“If this patient were my own family member, what treatment approach would I choose for them?”

This philosophy continues to shape the way he approaches surgery and patient care even today.

Dr. Raman Garg believes that if modern technology and advanced laparoscopic techniques can safely reduce pain, suffering, and recovery time, every effort should be made to provide those benefits ethically and responsibly.

A Trusted Name Beyond Punjab

Over the years, patients from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and even NRIs from countries including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA have visited Bathinda for advanced laparoscopic and gastrointestinal procedures under his care.

For many families, trust in a surgeon is not built only through qualifications or advertisements.

It is built through outcomes, honesty, compassion, experience, and the reassurance that every medical decision is being taken with genuine responsibility.

And for Dr. Raman Garg, that responsibility begins with one simple thought before every surgery:

“What if my own family member was under the knife?”