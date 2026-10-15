Chamakhandi Highway Crash: Death Toll Climbs to Three in Odisha’s Ganjam, Nine Injured

Berhampur, Oct 15: The death toll in a devastating series of road collisions near Chamakhandi in Odisha’s Ganjam district has risen to three after two more injured victims succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Thursday.

One person died at the accident site on Wednesday, while the two others died despite medical treatment. At least nine people were reportedly injured in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Rosalin Mishra of Berhampur, Lakshmidhar Gouda of Nauli village and Binod Kumar, a native of the Kanpur area in Uttar Pradesh.

CCTV Footage Captures Terrifying Collision

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, capturing the sequence of events on the National Highway near Chamakhandi. According to reports, a speeding truck rammed into a scooter, a motorcycle and a car, triggering a chain of collisions.

The force of the impact threw people onto the road and left several victims injured. Emergency assistance was provided, and the injured were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Several victims reportedly sustained serious injuries, prompting medical teams to provide urgent care.

Road Blockade After Fatal Accident

The accident sparked tension in the locality, with residents staging a road blockade to protest the incident and raise concerns over road safety.

The blockade was later withdrawn after the Superintendent of Police reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters.

Injured Under Medical Care

Hospital authorities had earlier reported that nine people were injured in the accident. According to MKCG Medical College and Hospital professor Sudipa Das, some patients required blood transfusions but had been stabilised at the time of her earlier statement.

Medical teams were providing treatment to the injured, with doctors closely monitoring their condition.

With the death toll now at three, the incident has once again highlighted concerns over road safety on the highway stretch.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Further details regarding the cause of the crash are awaited.