Chandukaka Saraf Jewels Announces the Relocation of Its Kolhapur Store

Strengthening its retail presence across Maharashtra and Karnataka, and further expanding into Madhya Pradesh, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has announced the relocation of its Kolhapur store on October 14, 2026. Adding to the beauty of Kolhapur, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels is all set to welcome customers at its new address in a grand and magnificent new avatar.

With a 200-year legacy, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has established itself as one of the most trusted jewellery brands, known for its craftsmanship, innovative designs, and customer-centric approach. With seven years of trust in Kolhapur, backed by a heritage of faith, dedication and tradition spanning 200 years, the brand continues to offer customers an exceptional jewellery experience.

The relaunch of the Kolhapur showroom is expected to provide customers in and around the city with enhanced access to an extensive range of gold, diamond and silver jewellery collections.

Located at Dabholkar Corner, Shahupuri, next to Congress Bhavan, Station Road, Kolhapur, the new store has been designed to offer a modern and elevated jewellery-shopping experience, combining contemporary retail infrastructure with personalised customer service. The showroom will feature an extensive portfolio of traditional, contemporary and modern jewellery designs catering to diverse preferences, occasions, and styles.

To celebrate the inauguration, the company has announced special launch offers. Customers purchasing gold jewellery can avail making charges ranging from only 3.99% to 9.99% per gram. Customers purchasing diamond jewellery can enjoy upto 100% off on making charges. Additionally, customers can avail a flat 30% discount on making charges on silver jewellery.

The brand’s extensive collection features elegant gold and diamond jewellery designs crafted to complement every occasion and personal style. With convenient parking facilities available, customers can enjoy a comfortable, convenient, and hassle-free jewellery-shopping experience.

At CS Jewels , we are committed to delivering exceptional quality, trust, and value with every purchase. Our jewellery is 100% HUID hallmarked, ensuring authenticity and purity, while our 100% value-exchange policy on gold and diamond jewellery offers customers complete peace of mind.

The brand offers certified diamonds and gemstones, while silver jewellery is priced strictly according to its purity. With exclusive designs across Gold, Diamond, Silver and Gemstones, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels brings together timeless craftsmanship and contemporary elegance.

As a heritage jeweller since 1827, the brand’s legacy is built on trust, craftsmanship, and excellence. Customers can also avail themselves of free gold purity checks, jewellery polishing, and repair services, all backed by unparalleled customer service to ensure a seamless and satisfying jewellery experience.