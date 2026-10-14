Changing Perception Towards IVF; Xenith Fertility Camp Receives Response from Over 100 Couples

Pune: Discussions around infertility are no longer limited to women’s health and examinations, with a growing awareness of the need to look at the reproductive health of both partners. More than 100 couples visited the IVF camp organised by Xenith Advanced Fertility Centre and consulted fertility experts, while 62% of those who sought consultation decided to move forward with treatment. The response indicates a positive change in society’s perception towards IVF.

In the past, many couples were hesitant to discuss infertility or IVF. Social pressure, misconceptions and inadequate information about treatment often led people to hide the problem or delay seeking medical assistance. However, the response to the camp showed that today’s generation is increasingly open to discussing infertility, understanding available treatment options and making informed decisions about reproductive health.

Speaking about this change, Dr. Mamata Dighe, Founder and Director, Xenith Advanced Fertility Centre, said, “What we are seeing today is a positive change in mindset. IVF is no longer a taboo or a subject of hesitation as it was in the past. It is now being discussed more openly as a healthcare treatment option.”

Dr. Dighe also highlighted another important aspect of infertility treatment — the role of male factors. Male factors contribute to nearly half of infertility cases. However, when a couple faces difficulty conceiving, evaluations often begin primarily with the woman. infertility should not be viewed solely as a woman’s issue, and both partners should undergo evaluation together.

In men, issues such as low sperm count, poor sperm quality and reduced sperm motility can affect fertility. Factors including smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, stress, inadequate sleep, diabetes, hormonal problems and certain other medical conditions can also affect male fertility. Timely investigations can help identify such issues and determine the appropriate course of treatment.

With fertility declining with advancing age, along with changing lifestyles and increasing stress, awareness about reproductive health has become increasingly important. Advances in reproductive medicine have made several treatment options available for addressing different causes of infertility. IVF, ICSI, Frozen Embryo Transfer, Blastocyst Transfer, Laser Assisted Hatching, Preimplantation Genetic Testing, Microsurgical Sperm Extraction as well as second-opinion consultations, are among the services available at Xenith.

While choosing IVF treatment, couples need to consider not only the treatment procedure but also factors such as the experience of medical specialists, the quality of the embryology laboratory, patient safety, transparency in treatment and personalized treatment plans based on the needs of each couple. Therefore, obtaining accurate information and seeking expert advice together as a couple are important steps in the infertility treatment journey.

The response to Xenith’s camp is being viewed not merely as a number but as an indication of a changing social outlook. The initiative reflects a growing shift from silence and hesitation around IVF towards informed conversations, appropriate evaluation and confident reproductive health decisions among couples.