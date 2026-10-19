Chhatrapur Government Girls’ High School Organises Road Safety Awareness Programme Under Seva Sankalp Campaign to Educate Students About Traffic Rules and Responsible Road Use

Chhatrapur, Oct 19 [UDN}:A road safety awareness programme was organised at the Government Girls’ High School in Chhatrapur, Ganjam district, as part of the ongoing Seva Sankalp Campaign, with the aim of educating students about the importance of road safety and encouraging them to follow traffic rules.

As part of the programme, slogan-writing and drawing competitions were conducted among the girl students to promote awareness of road safety practices. The activities encouraged students to express their understanding of traffic regulations, safe road behaviour and the importance of preventing road accidents through creative expression.

The students also took a road safety pledge, promising to follow traffic rules and adopt responsible behaviour while using roads. The initiative sought to instil a sense of responsibility among young people and encourage them to spread road safety awareness within their families and communities.

On the occasion, students who performed well in the competitions were felicitated for their achievements and presented with helmets as a token of appreciation. The initiative highlighted the importance of combining education, awareness and practical safety measures to build a stronger road safety culture among students.

The programme, organised under the Seva Sankalp Campaign, underscored the importance of engaging educational institutions and young people in promoting traffic discipline and reducing road accidents.