CIMP Patna to Host the Grand National Launch of the 5th Edition of the National Inter-College Crossword Expedition (NICE 2026) Tomorrow

Hon’ble Governor of Bihar to Grace the Occasion as Chief Guest

Patna, July 15, 2026: Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) is all set to host the Grand National Launch of the 5th Edition of the National Inter-College Crossword Expedition (NICE 2026) on July 16, 2026, at its campus in Patna, Bihar. The prestigious event will bring together eminent academicians, policymakers, industry leaders, and students from across the country to celebrate one of India’s most innovative educational initiatives.

The programme will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Governor of Bihar, who will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. The formal proceedings will commence at 11:30 AM with the arrival of the Hon’ble Governor, followed by the National Anthem and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

Key Highlights of the Event

The fifth edition of NICE 2026 marks another significant milestone in promoting intellectual engagement, language proficiency, and critical thinking among college students through the medium of crossword puzzles.

Distinguished Dignitaries

The event will be attended by several eminent dignitaries, including:

* Mr. Vivek Kumar Singh, Chairman, RERA Bihar

* Mr. Kundan Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Bihar

* Mr. Rajeev Ranjan Sinha, Zonal Head, Central Bank of India

* Mr. Deepak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Hon’ble Governor

Launch of NICE 2026 Souvenir and Official T-Shirt

The occasion will also witness the unveiling of the official NICE 2026 Souvenir and the NICE 2026 Official T-Shirt, commemorating the fifth edition of this flagship national initiative.